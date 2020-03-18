On my list

We are all going to extremes to stop the coronavirus.

Like when we bump into an acquaintance …

… and even an old friend.

First date

They considered various seating arrangements.

Safest.

She loved his hand-washing reminders.

He complimented the fragrance of her hand sanitizer.

The two traded secrets right away.

It was clearly a match.

She took him home …

… and they ended the night with a passionate hug.

They became close fast.

They quarantined together.

Went jogging.

Disinfected.

Shopped.

They were proud of what they hoarded together.

Then, one day, out of the blue …

The ceremony was live-streamed to friends and family.

They got a great deal for the honeymoon,

but they are still waiting for a first kiss.

Absurd America examines the idiosyncrasies of life in the United States. Suggest a topic. Illustrations and text by Sergio Peçanha.

