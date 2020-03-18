We are all going to extremes to stop the coronavirus.
Like when we bump into an acquaintance …
… and even an old friend.
First date
They considered various seating arrangements.
Safest.
She loved his hand-washing reminders.
He complimented the fragrance of her hand sanitizer.
The two traded secrets right away.
It was clearly a match.
She took him home …
… and they ended the night with a passionate hug.
They became close fast.
They quarantined together.
Went jogging.
Disinfected.
Shopped.
They were proud of what they hoarded together.
Then, one day, out of the blue …
The ceremony was live-streamed to friends and family.
They got a great deal for the honeymoon,
but they are still waiting for a first kiss.
