As Congress scrambles to pull together a $1 trillion rescue package, the nation is in dire need of moral leadership, typically provided by the president. They can turn to former vice president Joe Biden.

The campaign manager for Sen. Bernie Sanders — the Vermont independent who should have gotten out of the presidential primary weeks ago — released a statement on Wednesday that “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

AD

AD

Sanders can assess all he likes, but the race is effectively over. As Biden’s deputy campaign manager noted in a recent memo, the 2020 primary is “nowhere near as close as the 2008 and 2016 Democratic primaries.” Biden does not need for Sanders to officially exit the race to turn the page on the primary. There are three things he can do to move into general-election mode.

First, Biden should release, on a weekly basis, his recommendations and encouragement to the American people, as he did on Wednesday. This statement expressed sympathy for those affected and called for Americans to rise to the occasion. (“I’m so proud of Americans across the country who are driving a community-led response, despite the sacrifices and hardship that can entail, and by helping their neighbors. The people of this country know how to answer the call in a crisis. They know that now is a time for empathy, decency, and unity.”) Moreover, he released a detailed to-do list for Trump:

(1) Level with the American people by providing accurate and complete information on: (2) Prioritize and immediately increase domestic production of any critical medical equipment required to respond to this crisis — such as the production of ventilators and associated training to operate — by invoking the Defense Production Act, delegating authority to HHS and FEMA. This action must be built on forecasted demand, using the best modeling currently available for negative scenarios. It would involve:

When Biden does this, he not only demonstrates his readiness to lead (and superior grasp of the issues), but may actually goad Trump into taking action.

AD

AD

Second, Biden should announce that he is conscientiously assembling a list of potential vice presidents and beginning to vet candidates. The sooner he can name a running mate, the better; we would want both the president and vice president to be fully up to speed on the virus and other issues. The goal should be to eliminate any learning curve for the ticket. (He should also promise that, on the day after the election, he will be prepared to name key Cabinet posts so that they have the longest time possible to prepare.)

Third, Biden should make a full-court press for voting-by-mail in all 50 states. He should encourage states that have not yet held primaries to use this as an opportunity to enact or expand no-excuse voting (as West Virginia just did). The progressive Brennan Center for Justice put out a report this week including recommendations for “(1) polling place modification and preparation; (2) expanded early voting; (3) a universal vote-by-mail option; (4) voter registration modification and preparation, including expanded online registration; and (5) voter education and manipulation prevention.” The report also recommended that “each state government establish an election pandemic task force to determine how best to implement relevant policy recommendations in their state.” Biden should make certain each of his state political directors is doing the utmost to push his or her state in this direction.

None of this is presumptuous. It is responsible. Collectively, these steps recognize the unique challenge the next president will face and provide assurance Biden will hit the ground running.

AD

AD

Opinion Who could win the Democratic primary? Use the Post Opinions Simulator to pick a state and see what might happen in upcoming primaries and caucuses.