But it’s time to go very big, Leader McConnell, to double whatever is on the table.

It is difficult for an institution as old as the Senate to break its own rules. But an economic and medical meteor is approaching. We can pray for a near miss, but we should plan for a direct strike.

I have discussed with a few senators the need to “forward appropriate” not just a few extra military ships and planes but also the entire acquisition cost of the new B-21 bomber, F-35 fighter and Columbia-class submarine fleets. All of them. The money should be appropriated and sent to the prime contractors. That would be a legislative thunderclap never heard before, and not just to those companies and thousands of subcontractors, but to the whole economy and to our adversaries abroad.

We need thunderclaps. That’s the biggest one possible.

It’s probably a half-trillion dollar transfer to the private sector. Sure, keep watch on those companies, but move the money to their control and demand timely delivery. I think it will not only save the defense industry but also secure the peace while shocking and cheering the entire economy. Do it.

Similarly, the Senate is thinking way too small when it suggests relief targeted at businesses with 500 employees or fewer.

It’s almost an absurd metric. Some industries — take restaurant chains — employ thousands of people across hundreds of locations. They are staggered. Every employer needs bridge loans, whether they employ five or 5,000 people. Provide those loans. All that revenue will come back, whether in two months (best case) or 18 (worst case).

Past is prologue. We should plan for the 1918 experience, where the Spanish flu appeared in the spring of that year, disappeared for the summer and reemerged in a more deadly form in the fall. I discussed this potential with Anthony S. Fauci on air Tuesday. He can’t rule it out.

Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Going bigger than big is preparing for the direct hit.

Finally, whatever stimulus emerges next from Washington should include some provisions allowing for “special government employees” to serve for a dollar a year without having to abide by the ethics rules that require talented executives to divest their holdings, leave other jobs or depart boards. Bob Iger recently stepped down as Disney CEO, for example. He could easily master and run the Office of Personnel Management, the human resources division of the more-than-2-million-strong federal civilian workforce.

I know this because I did that job in the Reagan years. It’s a mess right now and has been for a decade. It’s a stressful place on snow days, much less now. President Trump should draft Iger, much as FDR simply wooed the best industry leaders in wartime for key roles. Any new legislation must clear the way for people of accomplishment to enter service without having to sell holdings at huge losses, as government ethics rules often require.

Double everything, Leader McConnell. Provide temporary but broad flexibility and exemptions. Do new, radical things. The meteor approaches.