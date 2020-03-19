Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan - direct cash payments to many Americans.
President Trump has expressed support for the approach in recent days, but he has also shifted between numerous ideas in recent days amid waves of opposition.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally to President Trump, was among several GOP senators voicing concern or outright opposition to the idea on Thursday, even as McConnell unveiled the trillion-dollar stimulus plan that would be the starting point for negotiations with Democrats. McConnell called for those talks to start on Friday, and senators said the situation was so dire they must not recess until they reached a deal to pass it. ...
The legislation would would provide checks of $1,200 per adult for many families, as well as $500 for every child in that family. Families filing jointly would receive up to $2,400 for the adults. The size of the checks would diminish for those earning more than $75,000 and phase out completely for those earning more than $99,000. The poorest families, those with no federal income tax liability, would see smaller benefits, though the minimum would be set at $600.

Wait, the poorest families would see smaller benefits? Does this mean Republicans aren’t actually “outflanking” Democrats to the left, after all? -- gs

For 11 days, Luke Janka, an educator from Brooklyn, went from doctor to doctor to emergency room, pleading for a coronavirus test. As his lungs tightened and his desperation spiked, he was finally admitted to a hospital, put on oxygen and administered the test. At the same time, the entire roster of the Brooklyn Nets was quickly tested, even though most players appeared in perfect health. Results came back fast; four players, including star Kevin Durant, tested positive.
Actors, politicians and athletes have had quick and easy access to coronavirus tests while other Americans — including front-line health-care workers and those with obvious signs of infection — have been out of luck. The nationwide shortage of coronavirus testing kits has amplified inequities in a health-care system where some merely call a concierge physician while others hope for attention in crowded emergency rooms.

Crazy idea here, but maybe after the election we could do something about that.

The Agriculture Department said Wednesday that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that it would be “arbitrary and capricious” to move forward during a global health crisis with food stamp changes that could force hundreds of thousands from the program.
Federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling late last week, stopped a set of changes that would have taken effect on April 1. On Wednesday, an Agriculture Department spokesperson responded to an Associated Press query with a terse email saying only that “USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision.”

Just because there’s a public health crisis and a recession happening doesn’t mean the hard work of making families go hungry should cease.

