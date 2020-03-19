Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan - direct cash payments to many Americans.

President Trump has expressed support for the approach in recent days, but he has also shifted between numerous ideas in recent days amid waves of opposition.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally to President Trump, was among several GOP senators voicing concern or outright opposition to the idea on Thursday, even as McConnell unveiled the trillion-dollar stimulus plan that would be the starting point for negotiations with Democrats. McConnell called for those talks to start on Friday, and senators said the situation was so dire they must not recess until they reached a deal to pass it. ...

The legislation would would provide checks of $1,200 per adult for many families, as well as $500 for every child in that family. Families filing jointly would receive up to $2,400 for the adults. The size of the checks would diminish for those earning more than $75,000 and phase out completely for those earning more than $99,000. The poorest families, those with no federal income tax liability, would see smaller benefits, though the minimum would be set at $600.