For 11 days, Luke Janka, an educator from Brooklyn, went from doctor to doctor to emergency room, pleading for a coronavirus test. As his lungs tightened and his desperation spiked, he was finally admitted to a hospital, put on oxygen and administered the test. At the same time, the entire roster of the Brooklyn Nets was quickly tested, even though most players appeared in perfect health. Results came back fast; four players, including star Kevin Durant, tested positive.Actors, politicians and athletes have had quick and easy access to coronavirus tests while other Americans — including front-line health-care workers and those with obvious signs of infection — have been out of luck. The nationwide shortage of coronavirus testing kits has amplified inequities in a health-care system where some merely call a concierge physician while others hope for attention in crowded emergency rooms.
Crazy idea here, but maybe after the election we could do something about that.
* Ashraf Khalil reports that the Trump administration has its priorities straight:
The Agriculture Department said Wednesday that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that it would be “arbitrary and capricious” to move forward during a global health crisis with food stamp changes that could force hundreds of thousands from the program.Federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling late last week, stopped a set of changes that would have taken effect on April 1. On Wednesday, an Agriculture Department spokesperson responded to an Associated Press query with a terse email saying only that “USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision.”
Just because there’s a public health crisis and a recession happening doesn’t mean the hard work of making families go hungry should cease.
* Quoctrung Bui and Justin Wolfers have some shocking graphs showing how unemployment claims have shot up this week.
* Republicans For The Rule Of Law has a brutal new ad slamming Trump with many of his own quotes trivializing coronavirus.
* Arthur Herman has a nice piece explaining what we can really accomplish if we truly mobilize in response to this crisis.
* Ellen Nakashima reports on the 80 national security professionals who broke with the tradition of non-partisanship to endorse Biden, or actually to endorse getting rid of Trump.
* Simon Rosenberg explains some of the things we need right now to fight the public health crisis. Note in particular his points about our epic testing failures.
* David Dayen reports that private equity firms are licking their chops to capitalize on the coming recession.
* Joshua Sharfstein, Jennifer Nuzzo and Gerard Anderson argue that right now we need a crisis medical insurance system based on Medicare.