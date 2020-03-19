Why can’t they be more like my doctor, who says I am made of glass and steel and impervious to time and — presto, it is so!? If they would only notice what a good job I am doing and how false and bad they are, and say that instead — we’d all be a lot happier. There is no reality but what they create! As a reality TV expert, I know this! I wish they would get it into their heads and stop creating a bad reality.

Now is not the time to be pointing out that, in addition to doing a slow, bad job to deal with the coronavirus, I am also continuing to pursue my passion and indeed hobby of inflaming racism. Now is the time to say that I am doing a good job, and that all my ideas are good. It would help me to hear that. I am like Tinker Bell or Jeb Bush.

They ought to say that I am doing wonderfully, taking things seriously, and being, in fact, a better president than three Roosevelts (Teddy, Franklin and then a bonus one). I have been displaying extraordinary leadership throughout and knew this was a pandemic before anyone! Even before the experts! That is why I called it a hoax in public, if you understand. (They do not understand.)

Why, if the broken news media had just agreed with me earlier when I said there were only going to be 15 cases, which would disappear, miraculously — if they had only gone along with that, think how many people would be safely at work right now! Millions! A loyal media would not have accurately described the things I have been saying and doing for the past several weeks. This feels personal.

They could make this go away at any time. I don’t understand why they won’t. I go to the podium and say things like, “Maybe we’re making a website!” and “Maybe the FDA has approved a specific medicine!” and then it turns out that sometimes those things are true and sometimes they are just fun things I made up in my head that sounded like what a president would say. It is always exciting to learn which! But they could all be true if people would just work with me.

Just as everyone knows there are no roaches in a kitchen if you do not turn on the light, so, too, the media ought to be more careful about the things they are reporting. Stop suggesting that we do not have adequate respirators or are running low on basic equipment and that the CDC has been telling people to try using bandannas to address the mask shortage. You will make it so, and it will only be your fault!

Please. I am tired of dealing with this and I just want it to go away.

