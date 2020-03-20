TRUMP: OAN, very good.

RION: Yes, sir. Thank you. I have two questions --

TRUMP: Thank you very much. They treat me very nicely. Go ahead.

RION: -- do you consider the term Chinese food racist --

TRUMP: No.

RION: -- because it’s food that originates in China or it has Chinese --

TRUMP: No, I don't think it's racist. I don't think it's racist at all.

RION: And on that note, major left wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives, and they're claiming you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus. Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels? And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team?

TRUMP: It amazes me when I read the things that I read. It amazes me when I read The Wall Street Journal which is always so negative, it amazes me when I read The New York Times, it’s not even — I barely read it. You know, we don’t distribute it in the White House anymore, and the same thing with The Washington Post. Because, you see, I know the truth. And people out there in the world, they really don’t know the truth, really don’t know what it is.