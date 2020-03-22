We should not forget that we saw unprecedented actions from governors in California, Illinois and New York to essentially shut down their states, asking people to stay home and businesses to shutter except for essential activities (e.g., keeping hospitals running, food shopping going). Governors instituted the most dramatic and widespread disruption in memory, affecting tens of millions of people. (Other states are also ordering less extensive lockdowns.)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced on Friday afternoon his stay-at-home directive. “I don’t come to this decision easily,” he said. “I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods. But ultimately you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have your life."

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) dubbed his order “Matilda’s Law,” a reference to his elderly mother, who is in the category of those most at risk.

Not only did they and other governors act decisively, but people generally cooperated. No riots broke out. No one marched on governors’ mansions with pitchforks. The streets emptied, subways and buses ran practically empty, and those people who could worked as best they could from home, juggling kids and other responsibilities. If people refused to comply, there would be little law enforcement could do to coerce compliance. But coercion was not necessary. Like the famous British World War II poster, Americans did “keep calm and carry on,” albeit with some understandable grumbling.

It is easy to point to miscreants hanging out on the Florida beaches or the toilet paper hoarders, but millions of people stayed put. Businesses told people not to come in. Schools and civic entities closed down. Americans were asked to put their lives on hold at great personal cost and with no end in sight. They responded not only out of a sense of their own well-being but because they understood that their actions could either increase or decrease the number of infected individuals, and in turn the number of fatalities.

I don’t want to jinx us. We should be aware that patience may wear thin and people may bend the rules after weeks or months of social distancing. However, as badly as some politicians have behaved, people as a whole have been good citizens and good neighbors. As German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an exemplary speech to her countrymen, "We are a community in which every life and every person counts.” It is comforting to know we are as well.

For their remarkable resilience, selflessness and patience, we can say, well done, Americans. For some inspiration and encouragement, take time to watch Merkel’s speech (with subtitles):