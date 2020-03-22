Phase three will emerge from the Senate sometime this week and will no doubt pass the House. More bravos will be due.

Having lived in California for three decades before returning to the Beltway, I’ve watched — twice at such close range as to have to pack the kids and valuable papers in the car — fires rage out of control. You don’t care who has the hose or who is flying the helicopter dropping the water. You just thank God they are there and up to the task.

So thanks to the Fed, President Trump and his coronavirus task force, to every government worker at every level and especially to Congress for lowering the partisan drawbridges and getting this much done this fast.

Now, Senators and Representatives, don’t go home. Do phase four.

The various actions taken so far have been responses to distress: distress in coronavirus patients both present and anticipated, distress in markets, distress among the laid-off and the owners of shuttered businesses large and small.

Phase four must be about jump-starting the economy when the virus has been suppressed (if only for a time; it may return in the fall). In this next stage, the government should act as though it were an insurer against business interruption.

That is the heart of the economic challenge facing the country. A $21 trillion economy has shuddered to a near-halt, and with it much of the global economy. Perhaps 20 or even 30 percent of one quarter’s production in the United States has been lost. “Production” includes not just the building of cars, planes and houses but also activities such as symphony concerts, farmers markets and bake sales. The costs are a various as the closing of a boutique hotel or indefinitely putting off Opening Day for Major League Baseball or canceling the flurry of maple syrup festivals across Ohio this time of year, when the sap runs and a few small towns make their annual bump in visitors’ dollars. The economic shutdown is so vast as to defy description.

Congress needs to take a deep breath and move to replace this lost revenue to everyone who would have earned it. One way to do that: look at submitted receipts from March and April last year to determine the extent of the losses. But it is essential to rapidly process the claims and just as rapidly tell everyone that the payments are coming. Keep people employed. Keep the huge engine of the U.S. economy idling — not shutting down — even if it cannot move forward immediately. There is an existing way to achieve this goal: using the insurance industry’s claim apparatus.

Almost every existing legitimate business in the United States has an insurance company covering its operations for at least liability purposes. Draft these insurance professionals into receiving and approving revenue-interruption claims. With the legislative guarantee of revenue replacement, the coronavirus won’t leave economic devastation in its wake once it has been dispatched.

Congress does not typically welcome new ideas. The Capitol is generally a fortress against anything that hasn’t lived in the building for at least a decade. But in this national emergency, fresh thinking is urgently required. Here’s an example of my being open to an idea I might have rejected just a few weeks ago: My accountant of 30 years wrote with this suggestion for Congress: “I wish they would just issue government ‘gift cards’ that could be used anywhere, at any store, gas station, restaurant, etc., vs. sending out checks. There is no guarantee that individuals who get the checks will turn around and pump the money back into the economy, but a U.S. gift card would.” Doggone it, he’s onto something. Turns out Stanford University scholar Herbert Lin is onto it, too — see the Post Opinions collection of “smart solutions” to help mitigate this crisis.

We have to hope Congress will stay at work — with partisan warfare suspended — however long it takes to address the nation’s needs as they arise. And that the best ideas will be adopted regardless of provenance. How about “Beat the Bug” bonds like the war bonds of past crises? Everyone wants to help. Let them. Now more than ever, Congress should heed the message of the sign that sat on President Ronald Reagan’s Oval Office desk: “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.”