* Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Jeff Stein and John Wagner report that President Trump has just about had it with all this public health baloney:
President Trump is weighing calls from some Republican lawmakers and White House advisers to scale back steps to contain the coronavirus despite the advice of federal health officials as a growing number of conservatives argue that the impact on the economy has become too severe, according to several people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.Loosening restrictions on social distancing would override the internal warnings of senior U.S. health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, who have said that the United States has not yet felt the worst of the pandemic.
Trump doesn’t need all those “experts” telling him about a “virus” that might “kill” thousands of millions of “people.” He’s got his gut!
* In response to this, Chris Hayes has a good Twitter thread arguing that even if you think the economic cost isn’t worth saving people’s lives, if everyone goes back to work we’re likely to have all the death and a terrible recession too.
* Allyson Chiu reports on Anthony Fauci’s candor over his difficult task countering Trump’s misinformation.
* Chris Benner and Manuel Pastor explain how a new economics based on solidarity can help us through crises like this one in the future.
* Data for Progress has a new report illustrating that the kind of restrictions Elizabeth Warren would put on big business in exchange for a bailout would likely be extremely popular.
* Andy Slavitt reminds us of what we’ve gained from the Affordable Care Act 10 years after its passage.
* Andrew Sprung looks at how the ACA could function as a safety net in the coming recession, and how this illustrates the sheer barbarism of GOP states still refusing to expand medicaid.
* Nancy Pelosi marks the anniversary by reminding us that Republicans are still suing to have the entire law overturned.
* Eric Boehlert catches CBS News in the act of enabling Trump.
* Heather Digby Parton says that if we aren’t rallying around this president in a time of crisis there’s only one person to blame.
* The Lincoln Project has a hard hitting new video going after Fox News.
* Sabrina Tavernise and Richard A. Oppel Jr. report on the new wave of anti-Asian prejudice and hate incidents that has accompanied this crisis.
* And Christine Brennan reports that the summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed after all. Officials encourage everyone with a backyard pool to perform, film, and upload your own synchronized swimming routine.