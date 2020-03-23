* Erica Werner, Paul Kane, Rachael Bade, and Mike DeBonis report that we still don’t have an economic rescue package:

Democrats blocked a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill for the second day in a row Monday, as near-pandemonium erupted on the Senate floor with lawmakers venting fury about their failed efforts to address the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. economy.
Ahead of the vote, Senators clashed angrily over delays that had bogged down the giant bill, reflecting uncertainty about whether Congress would be able to reach a deal in the coming hours. Some lawmakers had hoped to reach an agreement three days ago, but talks kept breaking down even as they negotiated throughout the weekend.
Democrats have argued that the bill is disproportionately tilted towards helping companies and needs to extend more benefits to families and health care providers, while Republicans have countered that the bill offers unprecedented financial assistance to the entire economy and needs to be passed before more people lose their jobs.

Don’t forget that throughout, Democrats have wanted to do more and spend more to help people; I think Republicans are getting so mad because they’re a little embarrassed about what they’re proposing.

* Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Jeff Stein and John Wagner report that President Trump has just about had it with all this public health baloney:

President Trump is weighing calls from some Republican lawmakers and White House advisers to scale back steps to contain the coronavirus despite the advice of federal health officials as a growing number of conservatives argue that the impact on the economy has become too severe, according to several people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.
Loosening restrictions on social distancing would override the internal warnings of senior U.S. health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, who have said that the United States has not yet felt the worst of the pandemic.

Trump doesn’t need all those “experts” telling him about a “virus” that might “kill” thousands of millions of “people.” He’s got his gut!

* In response to this, Chris Hayes has a good Twitter thread arguing that even if you think the economic cost isn’t worth saving people’s lives, if everyone goes back to work we’re likely to have all the death and a terrible recession too.

* Nancy Pelosi marks the anniversary by reminding us that Republicans are still suing to have the entire law overturned.

* The Lincoln Project has a hard hitting new video going after Fox News.

* And Christine Brennan reports that the summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed after all. Officials encourage everyone with a backyard pool to perform, film, and upload your own synchronized swimming routine.