Our schedule for making our way through the novel appears below, listed by chapter names rather than page numbers since we know people will read in different mediums and different editions. We’ll post a conversation about the assigned reading every Monday morning, and Alyssa will continue the discussion in the comments section throughout the week. You can bookmark this post for links to the new discussions as they are published, or if you want to jump in at a later date. Stay inside, stay safe, and let’s get reading together.
For March 30: The chapters “Across the Narrow Sea,” “Paternity,” “At Austin Friars” and “Visitation”
For April 6: The chapter “An Occult History of Britain”
For April 13: The chapters “Make or Mar,” “Three Card Trick” and “Entirely Beloved Cromwell”
For April 20: The chapters “The Dead Complain of Their Burial” and “Arrange Your Face”
For April 27: The chapter “Alas, What Shall I Do For Love?”
For May 4: The chapters “Early Mass,” “Anna Regina” and"Devil’s Spit"
For May 11: The seventh installment, based on “A Painter’s Eye,” “Supremacy,” “The Map of Christendom” and “To Wolf Hall”
Read more:
Alyssa Rosenberg: Coronavirus is a nightmare. These stories tell us how to survive — and rise above it.