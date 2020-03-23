MARTHA RADDATZ: We know you’re working hard. The task force announced yesterday that 600 million N-95 masks to protect health-care workers have now been ordered. But no one on that task force, not the president, not the vice president, not you, could answer the question, “When will they be ready for use?” … So can you tell us this morning when those masks will be distributed and how many?

GAYNOR: They have been distributed. They’ve been distributed over the past couple weeks. They’re shipping today. They’ll ship tomorrow. We find more and more masks to ship because we have [been] developing great partnerships with the commercial sector out there, through donations, ramping up production.

So, again, they have been shipping. We are trying to focus those shipments on the most critical hot spots in the country, places like New York City, Washington state, California. That is our priorities.

RADDATZ: But will the health-care systems there be overwhelmed before masks get there?

I know you've been shipping some masks, but these 600 million ordered are very important and critical at this point.

GAYNOR: We…

RADDATZ: Will they get them in time, before the health system is overwhelmed?

GAYNOR: Again, they’re shipping today. They’ve shipped yesterday. They’re shipped tomorrow. And I think one of the things…

RADDATZ: When you say "they," what do you mean? How many? Which masks, the new masks?

GAYNOR: Well, I mean, there’s hundreds of thousands of — millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can’t give you the details about what every single state or what every single city’s doing. But I’m telling you that we are shipping from our national stockpile. We’re shipping from vendors. We’re shipping from donations. It is happening. …

RADDATZ: How many masks were in the strategic stockpile? You said you're shipping from the stockpile. Have all those masks been distributed? And if not, why not?

GAYNOR: Again, there are still supplies in the stockpile. We are shipping all those supplies to all the demands, all the asks from all the governors every day. We’re prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand.

Again, this is a whole of government effort. And if I could just, you know, and this is shared responsibility. I know the president, Dr. [Anthony S.] Fauci talked about testing. You know, if you don’t need a test, if you don’t have symptoms, please don’t get a test. Because the demand for PPE on unnecessary testing is something that’s working against us.

So we're all in it together. Every American has a role to play. And we ask you, if you need to get a test and you have symptoms, go get it. If you just want to test to make yourself feel better, please don't do that.

RADDATZ: I just want one more time on these masks. You say you’re shipping them out where they’re needed first. You’ve still got some in the stockpile. I wonder why that stockpile hasn’t been depleted. Have you seen the urgent pleas from health-care workers?

GAYNOR: We have. I have talked to our governors. I have talked to emergency managers. We've gotten updates through the task force. I am well aware of the high demand for these items.

RADDATZ: But, again, so why haven’t those been shipped to those urgent care facilities? If you have those masks in the stockpile as you say you have, and they’re shipped, why weren’t they shipped before — which really goes back to my original question — how are we in such bad shape at this point, in terms of supplies?

GAYNOR: Yeah, so, again, like I said in the beginning, you know, my focus is today, right? Filling all the demands that have been in the queue, filling the demands that we get today, tomorrow and through the next month, to make sure that we find, connect the supply with the demand and meet that need.