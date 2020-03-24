Last week, you heard my interview with Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). The second-term legislator and former Orlando police chief has been the subject of speculation because of her role as a House impeachment manager. But long before folks started swooning over Demings, they were talking about Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).
Harris has been on my “Cape Up” podcast three times since her election to the U.S. Senate in 2016. The first time was in April 2017, shortly after her arrival in Washington. The last time was this past November, eight days before she ended her own campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. But it was our second conversation that I want you to listen to (again) today.
What will happen in the primaries? Play the Post Opinions Simulator to build your own possible outcomes.
Before a live audience at George Washington University in early January 2019, I interviewed Harris about her book “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.” Because it is a memoir, our conversation was heavy on stories about her parents, her upbringing, her college years and why she wanted to be a prosecutor. There is no better way to get to know this possible vice-presidential candidate than to listen to recount her journey from Oakland, Calif., to this historic moment.
“Cape Up” is Jonathan’s weekly podcast talking to key figures behind the news and our culture. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and anywhere else you listen to podcasts.
Listen to more: