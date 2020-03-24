Britain is now on lockdown. In a televised speech on Monday night, Johnson effectively shut down the United Kingdom, allowing people to leave their homes primarily to buy groceries or to engage in “one form of exercise per day.” In its impact on the daily routines of Brits, it was the single most sweeping government act in history. This morning, I and every other U.K. resident received a text message: “You must stay at home.”

Bold action was long overdue. In the earlier stages of the pandemic, Johnson mistakenly discussed the possibility of taking it “on the chin,” the notion that we should just let nature take its course. It was, in not so many words, a proposal to spin the roulette wheel of death. Then he saw models that spoke of 510,000 deaths, many of them preventable. Johnson changed course. He did the right thing. He shut Britain down to save lives.

The contrast with Trump couldn’t be starker. In his Monday night press conference, Trump said he is “going to be opening our country up for business because our country was meant to be open. … We have to have companies and these companies are loved by our workers because they’re paying big — big salaries and big dollars to our workers.” The United States, it seems, will be taking it on the chin. And the same modeling that caused Johnsonto change tack? Well, it predicted the deaths of up to 2.2 million Americans without serious and sustained public health interventions.

If those estimates are correct, the death toll would be the equivalent of 9/11 happening, every day, for two years.

Worse, those estimates — 510,000 dead Brits and 2.2 million dead Americans — assume that every person is given the hospital care they require. That’s a big assumption, given how both systems are almost certainly going to be overloaded.

“Without a massive surge in capacity, no country in the Western world currently has the resources to manage the numbers that we will need to care for,” Dr. Josephine Sauvage, who is part of a team leading London’s response to the pandemic, told me. “It looks like we’ve got a doubling rate in the community, in London, every few days. Without action, we will very soon be in a position where our capacity to ventilate the sickest patients is outpaced by demand.” The same is true in the United States, where New York is already approaching capacity and widespread shortages of protective equipment for doctors and nurses are reported nationwide.

While U.S. governors are engaged in counterproductive bidding wars against one another for critical medical supplies as Trump attacks them on Twitter, the British government has taken coordinated action. Moreover, British employers who maintain their payrolls rather than laying people off en masse will receive a government check covering 80 percent of employee salaries, up to £2,500 per month ($2,930). And for the 1.5 million Brits who are deemed most at risk for the virus? They have been ordered to stay indoors for 12 weeks, but will start to receive free, hand-delivered food and medicines to their doorstep.

Trump’s administration, by contrast, is moving forward with changes to kick up to 750,000 Americans off food stamps.

Johnson’s televised address was somber and serious. It gave clear, direct guidance and focused on why sacrifices were needed to protect people who would otherwise die.

Trump spent part of yesterday’s press conference by asking Dr. Deborah L. Birx about press seating in the White House briefing room: “Will there ever be a time when all of those really angry, angry people who don’t like me much to start off with, but now they really don’t like me, will there ever be a time when these seats are full, like full to the brim, like it used to be where people are almost sitting on each other’s lap?”

He also spent a chunk of yesterday retweeting random accounts, including “steph93065,” who said that most Americans should “go back to work.”

“If someone tells you that you can go back to work, that will inevitably increase the rate of transmission,” says Dr. Sauvage. That, of course, will cause many more deaths. “In the U.K. we are taking action to reduce the peak. If the U.S. abandons proven public health interventions soon, the control of the peak will be lost and the impact massive.”

We are now all living in a moral philosophy thought experiment. In “the trolley problem,” you must choose whether to divert a trolley hurtling toward five people in order to kill one person instead. Most people, including Boris Johnson, struggle with that difficult choice. But, ultimately, their instincts gravitate toward taking action to save the most lives possible.

Donald Trump’s instinct, it turns out, is to save the trolley company.