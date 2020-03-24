Congress and the Trump administration on Tuesday closed in on a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to address economic fallout from the coronavirus, as lawmakers reviewed final language and the Senate aimed for an evening vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- the top White House negotiator -- all said they expected resolution imminently. However, lawmakers were still reviewing details and the situation was fluid and could quickly change.

The package would extend extraordinary - and unprecedented - taxpayer assistance to potentially millions of American and foreign companies that have been hammered by the fast-moving economic crisis. It would extend one-time cash payments to most Americans, aimed at flooding the economy with money. The bill is being rushed through Congress without public hearings or formal review, and it’s unclear how effective the measures would be in arresting the economy’s sudden fall.