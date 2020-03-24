Congress and the Trump administration on Tuesday closed in on a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to address economic fallout from the coronavirus, as lawmakers reviewed final language and the Senate aimed for an evening vote.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- the top White House negotiator -- all said they expected resolution imminently. However, lawmakers were still reviewing details and the situation was fluid and could quickly change.
The package would extend extraordinary - and unprecedented - taxpayer assistance to potentially millions of American and foreign companies that have been hammered by the fast-moving economic crisis. It would extend one-time cash payments to most Americans, aimed at flooding the economy with money. The bill is being rushed through Congress without public hearings or formal review, and it’s unclear how effective the measures would be in arresting the economy’s sudden fall.

Given that this is being rushed through, we can only hope that Democrats secure a real oversight mechanism on all that corporate bailout money, since Trump’s declaration that “I’ll be the oversight" was, shall we say, less than confidence-inspiring. -- gs

The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don’t qualify as essential surgeries.
Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that the order issued over the weekend by Gov. Greg Abbott barred “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

They’re doing the same thing in Ohio. Because this way abortion clinics will be able to treat coronavirus patients. Oh wait...