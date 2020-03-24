* David Crary, Jim Vertuno, and Julie Carr Smyth report that some Republicans are seeing coronavirus as an opportunity to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term:
The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don’t qualify as essential surgeries.Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that the order issued over the weekend by Gov. Greg Abbott barred “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”
They’re doing the same thing in Ohio. Because this way abortion clinics will be able to treat coronavirus patients. Oh wait...
* Amy Garnder, Elise Viebeck, and Joseph Marks report that state and local election officials from both parties are begging Washington for help in expanding mail voting and otherwise making it possible to hold an election in November.
* Stephanie Griffith reports that Trump wants to deport 27,000 immigrant health professionals who had been protected by DACA.
* Stanley Greenberg argues that Democrats convinced that Trump will win reelection are wildly overestimating his support in the public.
* Robert Schlesinger argues that Trump’s twists and turns on dealing with the virus are themselves posing serious dangers to public health.
* Jason Rezaian explains what he learned in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison and how it can help you deal with the isolation of social distancing.
* Will Bunch argues that the temporary alleviation in pollution that comes with a societal lockdown should inspire us to do more to forestall climate change.
* And Daniela Lamas explains the horrible isolation that comes with dying from COVID-19.