[T]he Kentucky Republican took no steps to self-quarantine — continuing to cast votes on the Senate floor, delivering a speech lambasting a coronavirus aid bill, and meeting with other GOP senators in strategy sessions that defied federal advisories warning against gatherings of more than 10 people. Paul even squeezed in a round of golf at a private club on an unseasonably warm spring day in Northern Virginia late last week and worked out Sunday in the senators-only gym. . . .

His colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, were understandably furious. His diagnosis has forced at least two colleagues into self-quarantine. Although Paul is a doctor, he acted less cautiously than others with no medical background. The Post confirms that “his unwillingness to self-quarantine diverged from the decisions made by other members of Congress to isolate themselves while they awaited their test results, such as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who quarantined until they learned they did not have the virus.”

There are others behaving cavalierly with others’ health. Marybeth Davis Baggett, a professor of English at Liberty University, writes:

Although Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people forced [Jerry Falwell Jr.] to cancel residential classes at Liberty University, the campus remains open, with students set to return to dorms early next week either to live out the semester or to clean out their rooms. . . . This decision runs contrary to the three other residential schools in our area who have closed their dorms, allowing only those with nowhere else to go to remain.

She points out that in “continuing to flout the danger of this novel coronavirus, Falwell also encourages reckless behavior in the university’s students. . . . Falwell cavalierly assumes no responsibility for at least an enabling and at most an incentivizing the students’ decision to return.” She argues that the decision puts at risk, faculty, local residents and anyone else who might come in contact with students who do not know they are infected.

To address the problem of reckless, bad actors, some states may use police to enforce their stay-at-home orders. However, aside from the threat of fine or imprisonment, those risking others’ lives should be aware of potential civil liability.

There are a raft of cases involving Legionnaires’ disease, measles, HIV/AIDS and other communicable diseases in which individuals or their next of kin sued those who either negligently or knowingly exposed others to harm.

In an academic paper exploring lawsuits against those transmitting measles, Arthur L. Caplan, David Hoke, Nicholas J. Diamond and Viktoriya Karshenboyem wrote:

To establish a prima facie case for tortious negligence, a plaintiff must demonstrate that: (1) the defendant owed the plaintiff a legal duty, requiring the person to conform to a certain standard of conduct for the protection of others against unreasonable risks; (2) the defendant has breached that duty; (3)the breach of that duty was both the direct and proximate cause of the harm suffered; and (4) the plaintiff suffered damages. The plaintiff must prove these elements by a preponderance of the evidence, meaning that the plaintiff need not exclude every possible explanation. Rather, reasonable persons may conclude that the defendant’s action was a substantial cause of the harm suffered.

The courts have generally established in other contexts that if you know or have reason to know that you have a deadly disease or operate a place (e.g. a hotel) where it is likely to be transmitted, you have a danger to warn. (In the case of Paul, he did not yet know he had covid-19, so the “duty” at issue is the duty to self-isolate if you might have the disease, which is plainly a higher hurdle than someone who has affirmative knowledge. Conversely, as a doctor, his duty of care might be substantially higher given his medical training and Hippocratic oath not to inflict harm on others.)

These cases also would involve serious issues of proof: Can you show you got the coronavirus from this person or in this setting?

These are issues that will work themselves out in courts around the country as we watch covid-19 spread. There will be some reckless and cavalier actors who, despite the plethora of public knowledge, choose to expose others to risks. Nevertheless, the very real potential for legal liability — if not the moral obligation to avoid risking others’ health — should put reckless actors on notice. If you think you have the disease, if you are concerned enough for your own well-being to be tested or if you provide service for others, you had better show extreme care when others are at risk.