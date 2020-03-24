A plethora of Zoom offerings — from yoga classes to sermons to virtual dinner parties — do not yet provide comfort. These substitutes often remind us that, well, they are substitutes for the life before covid-19. There are, however, antidotes to despair, to uncertainty and to the sort of timeless drift we now experience.

The first is family, if you are fortunate to live with or near others. The small annoyances of everyday life can melt away, if you realize these people are your only physical company for what amounts to an unwanted sojourn on a desert island. Conversation and family meals are precious commodities, not to be rushed through, but to be savored and extended. (And if you are lucky enough to live with a pet, one no doubt bemused by all the attention from humans not usually home all day long, that is just a bonus.)

The second salve comes from reduced expectations. If you are physically well, still employed, housed and fed, you are fortunate indeed. Suddenly, the separation between wants and needs is very great. Let go of the longing for the unattainable — be it a birthday party or a concert — and one can appreciate simple survival. It should not take someone you know, or know of, getting ill or losing employment to realize how blessed you are. And if what dazzles in the outside world is temporarily off limits, those of us with an Internet connection should marvel that the number of books, movies and other entertainment accessible to you right now dwarfs what has been available to most human beings for most of human history. Being cut off from the outside world in 2020 is far different from being cut off in 1918.

We are so unused to “deprivation” or frustration that what once seemed unimaginable (I cannot sit in Starbucks! I cannot travel crosstown let alone cross-country!) now seems (almost) like the new normal. Perhaps we can summon more empathy for those caught up in natural or man-made disasters. We can look forward to the day when things we once took entirely for granted are slowly reintroduced into our lives, bit by bit.

Yes, we will lose experiences such as the balance of a school year and sports season, but these are (we pray) a brief pause in our lives. We will mark graduations and other milestones in unusual, more private ways. We will not get back these weeks and months, but the weeks and months after this passes will fill up, leaving this as a memory as distant to some as 9/11 or the moon landing. We are experiencing something exceptionally rare in human history, but our history will pick up again as we come out the other side of the pandemic.

And the third source of compensation is, ironically, the social solidarity and interconnectedness that we previously have taken for granted. We are intensely grateful for the medical profession, the food supply chain (!), local and state employees, the gas station operators — the parts of our world and the people in our world who make even this diminished existence tolerable. Moreover, everyone’s health is, we realize, critically important to our own. Saving their lives and assuring they have medical resources means saving ours and our loved ones’ lives, ensuring the medical resources will be there if we are stricken by covid-19 or any other malady.

No one should glamorize our present condition or minimize the burdens (internal and external) we all must shoulder. But if we can hold family close, reduce our expectations and avarice, and come to appreciate the community of Americans with whom we will sink or swim, perhaps we can minimize the anxiety and uncertainty that we now face. In any event, we have no choice but to make the best of it — and to look for small and large sources of comfort and even joy.

