Elections officials from both parties are calling for funding to help them expand mail-in voting, but Republicans in Washington have indicated they’re not inclined to include that in the $2 trillion coronavirus response package. There are legal, logistical and financial concerns with implementing mail-in balloting for November. See what elections are coming up and what has moved.

Backers of both former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump are criticizing the other side, hoping to show their candidate as the one most suited to be commander-in-chief.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on various issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.