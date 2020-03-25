The Senate is aiming to vote Wednesday on a $2 trillion stimulus package that is designed to flood the U.S. economy with money in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have been floored by the coronavirus outbreak.

But Senate leaders were still working to avoid a number of last-minute snags. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, demanded changes to help his state deal with a flood of new cases. Three Republican senators said a provision in the bill needed to be fixed immediately or it would incentivize people not to return to work. And House Democrats wouldn’t provide a firm timeline of when they would vote to pass the bill. ...

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ... claimed a “drafting error” in the bill would create incentives for companies to lay off workers instead of retain them on the payroll, citing a problem with the way unemployment benefits were changed. But it’s unclear whether Senate leaders would make the change, as many saw it as a compromise to win Democratic support.