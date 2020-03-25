The Senate is aiming to vote Wednesday on a $2 trillion stimulus package that is designed to flood the U.S. economy with money in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have been floored by the coronavirus outbreak.
But Senate leaders were still working to avoid a number of last-minute snags. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, demanded changes to help his state deal with a flood of new cases. Three Republican senators said a provision in the bill needed to be fixed immediately or it would incentivize people not to return to work. And House Democrats wouldn’t provide a firm timeline of when they would vote to pass the bill. ...
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ... claimed a “drafting error” in the bill would create incentives for companies to lay off workers instead of retain them on the payroll, citing a problem with the way unemployment benefits were changed. But it’s unclear whether Senate leaders would make the change, as many saw it as a compromise to win Democratic support.

It’s urgent that we avoid making this bill too generous to the unemployed, apparently. -- gs

The hotel giant Hilton, for instance, announced a $2 billion stock buyback on March 3, weeks after coronavirus cases began affecting the industry. Cruise lines for years have avoided taxes and U.S. safety regulations by registering their headquarters abroad. Coal companies put some of their workers in harms way and are now asking to get out of tax that generates money to compensate former miners who have black lung disease.
As Congress debated the details of the bailout this week, lawmakers wrestled with how far Congress should go to help another set of American corporate titans two years after tax reform and less than a dozen years after the bank and auto industry bailouts of the Great Recession.
The choice is between two options unsavory to many: bail out some of the country’s largest corporations or watch as they put more people out of work.

Just to be clear, if we get a Democratic president and Congress after November, there’s no reason we couldn’t go back and impose some new standards on the companies that got bailouts.

Joe Biden is attempting to significantly escalate his public presence, following two weeks in which he has been confined to his home, a limitation that left some Democrats worried their party had lost a prominent national voice to counter President Trump.
After the March 17 primaries, Biden gave an election night speech from his home, but the poorly lit backdrop and grainy footage made even some of his supporters wince and compare it to a hostage video. He tried a virtual town hall, which was riddled with technical glitches.
Democrats urged Biden’s campaign to try to wrestle a place onstage to better compete with Trump, and on Tuesday, Biden abruptly changed course.

I suggest a guest spot on “Bob’s Burgers.”