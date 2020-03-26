Americans are feeling the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus crisis, with a majority saying the outbreak has caused a family member to lose their job or face a reduction in pay or hours — and even more fearing a recession that could be as bad or worse than the one caused by the financial collapse of 2008, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.The survey finds 1 in 3 saying they or an immediate family member have been laid off, while about half report a cut in work hours or pay for someone in their family. Among those who haven’t suffered such setbacks, at least half are concerned that they will occur.
If the numbers are that high now, imagine how high they’ll be in a month.
