The House of Representatives voted Friday to approve a massive $2 trillion stimulus bill that policymakers hope will blunt the economic destruction of the coronavirus pandemic, sending the legislation to President Trump for enactment.

The legislation passed in dramatic fashion, approved on an overwhelming voice vote by lawmakers who’d been forced to return to Washington by a GOP colleague who had insisted on a quorum being present. Some lawmakers came from New York and other places where residents are supposed to be sheltering at home.

The procedural move by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew bipartisan fury, including from Trump who derided him over Twitter as a “grandstander” who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.