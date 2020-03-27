* Coral Davenport reports that scientists in the federal government have smuggling facts and data into federal documents in ways that could help legal challenges to Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental rules.
* Mike Konczal has a nice piece arguing that the rescue package shows how our system is built to quash real reform.
* Harold Pollack explains how there’s nothing simple about the tradeoff between lives and money, even though we make those judgments all the time.
* Chrissy Stroop looks at an undercovered story: How authoritarian Christians are undermining our public health response to the virus.
* Katherine Stewart explains how the pathologies evident in Trump’s response to the coronavirus were encouraged by his evangelical supporters.
* Amanda Marcotte says that this economic crisis makes the argument for a new New Deal.
* Margo Schlanger and Sonja Starr explain what we have to do to keep coronavirus from taking over our jails and prisons.
* Helaine Olen says Congress just missed an opportunity to give real lasting help to American workers.
* And Jason Sattler tells the story of his family having a baby in the midst of a pandemic.