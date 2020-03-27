On the other hand, it is the job of opposition parties in a democratic system to oppose. Canada’s Conservative Party is only a few months away from selecting its nominee to face off against Trudeau in the country’s next general election — which, given the fragile partisan standings of the current Parliament, could theoretically happen at any time.

But how exactly does one go about opposing a popular leader at a time when much of the country is in a deferential mood? How does one second-guess a government’s crisis management — particularly in a crisis as complex and specialized as a pandemic — without looking petty and contrarian?

A reprieve of sorts came on Monday, when a draft of the Trudeau government’s first major coronavirus-related legislation fell into media hands. An audacious power grab by any standard, it may prove the moment when Trudeau’s crisis-era goodwill began to erode.

Canada often feels as though it’s teetering on the brink of rule-by-decree at the best of times. Parliament is aggressively puppeteered by a prime minister who controls its largest faction, and strict “party discipline” ensures his caucus rarely votes anything but unanimously in favor of his demands. In the name of efficiency, over the decades passive Parliaments have accordingly approved legislation delegating more and more pseudo-legislative policymaking powers to the executive branch alone — on health care, immigration, natural resources, indigenous relations, you name it.

The “powers of the purse strings” — control over national budgeting and revenue — have remained the primary exception to this trend. The notion that the elected legislature must freely assent to the executive’s plan to tax or spend is one with a long pedigree in the English system, and one of the founding motivations behind the very concept of “checks and balances.” It was this exception Trudeau’s government sought to close.

According to reporting on the draft legislation, buried among many other things, Trudeau’s coronavirus bill proposed giving the federal minister of finance new powers of the sort that have become common in Canada’s top-heavy system: the power to decree statute-like “regulations” without legislative oversight. In this case, the legislation said, the regulatory powers of the Finance Department should be expanded to include “the effect of repealing or imposing a tax, decreasing or increasing a rate or an amount of tax or otherwise changing the incidence of tax.” The executive’s power to unilaterally adjust the tax rate would be supplemented by fresh power to borrow and spend “all money required to do anything” (as the text bluntly put it) relating to the coronavirus crisis.

To a Conservative Party that has put fiscal rectitude at the forefront of its brand (at the expense of much else, some might argue), this was a golden opportunity. Erin O’Toole, a top contender for party leader, decried Trudeau’s “unacceptable abuse of power” in a fundraising email, while his chief rival, Peter MacKay, accused the Liberals of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to stage a “‘power grab’ to usurp the checks and balances of Parliament.” The story exploded on social media as reports on the proposed legislation were shared by furious conservatives.

Trudeau’s Liberals proceeded to backtrack, and the final draft of the coronavirus legislation that unanimously passed Parliament on Wednesday, though expansive, did not contain the open-ended regulatory provisions found in the earlier version. The tax-raising powers have been eliminated, while the power to “spend all money” will now expire in September.

The victory shouldn’t be overstated. Preventing a single, brazen expansion of executive power in the context of an unusually closely divided Parliament and amid a hyper-sensitive national crisis does little to reverse a deeply entrenched trend of prime ministerial dominance. But as a study in the limits of not letting a good crisis go to waste, as Rahm Emanuel famously put it, it provides an encouraging lesson that even in a moment of broad social submission, leaders strain public trust at their own peril.