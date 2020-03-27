What has the right-wing pundits howling now is that $25 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was tucked into the $2.2 trillion rescue bill to deal with the coronavirus.

On its own, this is a substantial sum. But it is a tiny sliver of the total package, which will send checks to more than 150 million U.S. households, provide loans to businesses suffering because of the virus and beef up unemployment insurance programs.

The National Republican Congressional Committee blasted out emails claiming individual Democratic House members were choosing the interests of a “swanky opera house” over those of workers and “standing idle while House Democrats block life-saving relief legislation to cram it full of liberal handouts.”

To his credit, President Trump has resisted the impulse of many in his party to score cheap points by jumping on the expenditure. “They have tremendous deficits that are built up. I mean, this thing has been devastating to it,” he said Wednesday. “So I didn’t have a big problem with it.”

What many critics don’t seem to realize is that the Kennedy Center is actually part of the federal government. It is more self-sufficient than, say, the National Park Service or the Smithsonian, because it generates most of its funding through private donations and ticket sales. In ordinary times, the federal dollars it receives can go only toward maintaining and operating its facility.

But if the Kennedy Center cannot hold performances, most of that outside funding evaporates. In a March 17 email to staff members of the House and Senate appropriations committees, a Kennedy Center official spelled out the dire state of the center’s finances amid the epidemic. It expects to lose $20 million in revenue into May, which means it will run out of cash on hand and deplete its $12 million line of credit.

Like millions of businesses around the country, the Kennedy Center is a job generator whose workforce has been hard hit. It has laid off 29 people from its parking staff, 493 ushers, 126 workers from its food-service operation and upward of 100 stagehands. More furloughs are coming. Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter is foregoing her $1.2 million annual salary until the crisis recedes, and the artists whose performances were canceled will not be paid.

The idea that the center should get some help in the bailout bill has bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) inserted $1 million in his initial bill; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) proposed a far more generous $35 million. The final number was worked out in a bipartisan negotiation that included the chairmen and ranking minority-party members of the House and Senate appropriations committee.

It is true that arts institutions across the country are struggling as the result of having to shut down during this epidemic. But the Kennedy Center is one for which Congress has a unique responsibility. And it is far more than a building. Its programs reach the entire country.

Though named for a Democratic president, the center was established by a Republican one. In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation to establish a national cultural center to address the fact that Washington was the only leading capital in the world without a major center for the arts. As Eisenhower wrote in an Aug. 2, 1958, letter to the chairman of the House Committee on Public Works: “There has long been a need for more adequate facilities in the Nation’s capital for the presentation of the performing arts. An auditorium or other facilities such as are provided for in pending legislation, established and supported by contributions from the public, would be a center of which the entire Nation could be proud.”

The government donated land and a subsidy to get it started. It was widely hailed throughout the country. As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted at the time: “The idea of such a center is not new, being first conceived of by President George Washington, whose initial inaugural address reminded Congress of the need for recognition of the arts.”

But for years it languished, until John F. Kennedy gave it a boost by putting his muscle behind a $30 million private fundraising campaign. After Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson signed the law authorizing another $23 million for construction and renaming it the Kennedy Center, as a means of “not only honoring the memory of a great man but also enriching our whole American life.” The center finally opened in 1971.

There is also a long-running ideological debate over whether the federal government should have any role in supporting the arts. But this bill is not the place where that will be resolved.

The Kennedy Center has been, from its start, a great example of government and private interests working together to enrich Americans’ lives. Thanks to the money in this legislative package, that tradition can continue.