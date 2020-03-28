Shame on us for believing him. As the United States becomes the world’s leader in confirmed coronavirus infections, it’s clear that whatever else our medical system may be, it is most certainly not the best in the world. Hospitals don’t have enough protective masks to safeguard staff members. We’re impossibly behind on testing. New York — currently the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States — is likely short thousands of ventilators. Not hundreds. Thousands.

How could this happen?

A year ago this month, I wrote a piece titled “How the United States became a ‘can’t do’ society.” Our country is unwilling to confront major problems, and as a result we live with everything from expensive, hard-to-access medical care to a crumbling infrastructure. We have become so inflexible because of the increasing power of big money in our country, which has amassed so much power from the status quo that it now fight any effort to change it. The outcome is stasis, inertia, corruption and a slow-but-steady decline in the quality of our lives and of the services we can access. But we tell ourselves we’re doing fine.

In that column a year ago, I was writing about Medicare-for-all. I confess that our lack of preparation for a pandemic never crossed my mind.

Because the federal government refuses to step in and allocate ventilators to the areas with greatest need, state governors are being forced into a frantic bidding war, fighting one another for a chance at getting at least a small portion of the needed equipment for their residents. At New York Presbyterian Hospital, and no doubt others soon to come, one ventilator is simultaneously serving what’s been described as “multiple” patients.

Still, President Trump refused to trigger the Defense Production Act until Friday. Doing so earlier would have allowed him to demand that American industries manufacture needed medical equipment as a first priority, so that those who needed testing kits, ventilators and protective gear the most could have easily obtained them. Instead: “We’re getting what we need without the heavy hand of government,” the administration ludicrously claimed earlier this week.

The more likely reason? The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business lobbying group, didn’t want it to happen. So the powers that be decided it couldn’t be done.

Today, desperate for hospital beds — beds, it must be pointed out, that do not exist, in part, because of relentless cutbacks to improve hospital profits and operating margins — cities are taking over hotels, college dorms and even convention centers to care for the sick. But when city officials in Philadelphia tried to reopen Hahnemann Hospital, which closed last year, they hit a roadblock: the city couldn’t or wouldn’t come up with enough money to satisfy the private equity firm that shut the facility down. “We just think they’re unaware of the realities of the market,” a spokesman for the building’s owner told NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate.

No can do. People are dying, but let’s make sure private equity gets paid what it thinks it deserves.

Trump replaces concrete action with bombastic bluster, and parrots positive thinking as though that could keep a deadly virus at bay. He all but did away with the federal government’s pandemic planning unit and refused to take coronavirus seriously as it stampeded around the world. He spews misinformation, citing imaginary timetables for when the outbreak will be under enough control to permit an end for social distancing, and promotes unproven cures.

Relying on data and experts? Stepping up our capabilities? Putting an emergency response in place? The Trump administration has spent three years attacking government regulations, often at the behest of big business. It is actively hostile toward the actual business of governing, and doesn’t seem capable of changing course.

Only a nation used to not getting much accomplished could elect Trump — a failed businessman who played a successful one on television — to the presidency, not to mention see his popularity surge during this crisis. We’ve been playacting at being the best in the world for so long, we don’t even know how a functioning society, which can take care of the people living within its borders, works.

Rather than pushing for necessary change, we’ve internalized our “can’t do” economic and political structure. That’s one reason why we can’t get control of the coronavirus epidemic. That’s a profound societal failure — and a deadly one.