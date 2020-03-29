The highlight of the town hall — and, for many, the highlight of the week — was Biden talking to Americans about the pain of not being permitted to be present when a loved one dies. It was an extraordinary, personal moment:
Joe Biden grows emotional about family having to stay away from their dying loved ones.— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 28, 2020
"Seek help afterwards. … You can get through it. You really can. It's possible. But boy … that's one of the cruelest, cruelest things that's happening." #CNNtownhall https://t.co/2fRbAfvf43 pic.twitter.com/ukXs49HcB4
That’s why so many voters feel a personal connection to him — a bond that goes beyond party or policy. He is able to cheer on the country. (“We’re seeing the soul of America now. Take a look at what’s happening — everywhere you look you see people reaching out to help people. ... It sounds corny, but I’m so proud to be an American”). But more important, he is able to remind us of our shared humanity and offer comfort to those in distress.
For displaying the qualities we long for in a president, we can say, well done, Mr. Vice President.
