After a week of undiluted narcissism, lies, vindictiveness and incoherence from President Trump, it was a relief to see someone who understands the unique role of the president in our national life. Appearing on a CNN virtual town hall, former vice president Joe Biden delivered a firm rebuke to Trump:

He told Trump in no uncertain terms, “This is not personal. It has nothing to do with you, Donald Trump. Do your job. Stop personalizing everything. Stop it.” That is unlikely to happen, of course.

The highlight of the town hall — and, for many, the highlight of the week — was Biden talking to Americans about the pain of not being permitted to be present when a loved one dies. It was an extraordinary, personal moment:

That’s why so many voters feel a personal connection to him — a bond that goes beyond party or policy. He is able to cheer on the country. (“We’re seeing the soul of America now. Take a look at what’s happening — everywhere you look you see people reaching out to help people. ... It sounds corny, but I’m so proud to be an American”). But more important, he is able to remind us of our shared humanity and offer comfort to those in distress.

For displaying the qualities we long for in a president, we can say, well done, Mr. Vice President.

