If only the rest of those around the president could inspire such confidence.

Other administration guests on the Sunday talk shows were far less impressive. Some opted for blithe optimism: It’s “a question of weeks and months — hopefully weeks — maybe I should say prayerful weeks,” said National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on ABC. “It could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks.” Of course, as interviewer Martha Raddatz replied, it was just a few weeks ago that Kudlow was telling CNBC that the virus was contained. And even Kudlow admitted, “I can’t guarantee it. I can’t wave the magic wand. I wish I could.”

Meanwhile, on “Fox News Sunday," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sheltered in his lack of knowledge. He kicked off the interview by explaining how the coronavirus task force swayed the president against a quarantine of the New York region. But when asked whether it was “realistic to open up parts of the country” by Easter and whether doing so might in fact hurt the economy, Mnuchin clammed up about the task force’s workings: “I’m going to leave that decision to the medical professionals and the president.” Perhaps next time the treasury secretary doesn’t feel comfortable answering basic questions, he should refuse to do media hits in the first place.

Most worrying, though, given her medical experience, was White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah L. Birx’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Birx was frank about the scale of the challenge ahead: “No state, no metro area will be spared.” But she refused to answer whether the states or the federal government should lead on getting ventilators and other medical equipment to hospitals. She refused to answer whether domestic air travel should be shut down. And she refused to answer whether social distancing will continue through the end of April. Like with Mnuchin, her appearance left more questions than answers about just how those around Trump are dealing with the pandemic.

The fact is, of course, that no one in this White House, including the president, is in charge of what happens with the pandemic. As Fauci said on CNN, "The virus itself determines that timetable. You can try and influence that timetable by mitigating against the virus, but, ultimately, it’s what the virus does.” And any attempts at mitigation are handicapped at the start by this president’s manifest incompetence. But perhaps an optimal mitigation plan could still have been pulled out of the fire, were there more Anthony Faucis in the White House. That there are not is a tragedy — because the price will be paid in American lives.

