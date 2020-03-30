Moreover, with a CNN town hall on Friday night and a “Meet the Press” appearance Sunday morning on NBC, he is finding places to break through. On “Meet the Press,” viewers saw vintage Biden. “Look, the American public is really strong and tough. The first thing we should do is listen to the scientists. Secondly, we should tell them the truth. The unvarnished truth,” he said. Biden sounded a warning on Trump’s ludicrous promises: “The worst thing you can do is raise false expectations and then watch them get dashed. Then they begin to lose confidence in their leadership.”

The subtext is not hard to read: Trump is incapable of doing either. Biden made clear he was going to hold Trump accountable. “I argued several weeks ago, we should be using the Defense Production Act,” he said, referring to Trump’s belated invoking of the act on Friday, directing General Motors to produce ventilators (which it already was). “I have been arguing for it for some time,” Biden added. “If I see something that’s not happening, I think it’s my obligation to step up and say this is what we should be doing.”

Biden is also taking every opportunity to stress the contrast between a clueless, chaotic president and someone steeped in policy and the governing process. In addition to chiding Trump about the Defense Production Act, he warned about administrative delays in getting government checks to Americans who may desperately need them. And Biden jumped ahead of Trump, advocating for an additional stimulus and rescue package.

Although the angst about Biden’s relatively low profile of recent weeks has been overblown, he will need to intensify his efforts to draw distinctions between himself and Trump as the general election draws nearer.

First, Biden might want to take this time to double down on ads that set in stone a definitive narrative: Trump dawdled, denied and downplayed the coronavirus danger, leaving the nation poorly prepared. Biden should be clear: This is worse than it might have been with a competent president. The abject failure to do widespread testing early on may be Trump’s great failure, one that allowed the virus to circulate for days and weeks, and, yes, kill more people.

Second, as he did with Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (“Donald Trump could learn a thing or two from Governor Whitmer — speed matters, details matter, and people matter,” he said in a written defense of her after Trump threatened not to take her calls), Biden should focus on governors and their battles for help from a delinquent administration. Right now, trust in governors is high, and they are generally speaking with one, emphatic voice: The federal government is not doing enough. Biden should speak directly to voters of affected states and never let voters forget: Trump tries to extort governors to praise him, essentially putting his ego over the lives of Americans. (Biden might consider doing readouts of his calls with governors.)

Finally, Biden already has a coronavirus task force with highly competent and experienced people such as Ronald Klain (former Ebola response coordinator, 2014-2015) and Lisa Monaco (former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser in the Obama administration), and physicians Ezekiel Emanuel, Vivek H. Murthy (former surgeon general) and David A. Kessler (former head of Food and Drug Administration). They should do a weekly or even daily fact check on the mountain of Trumpian lies and the shortages of equipment in various states. A weekly news conference with these people would provide a preview of the sort of competent administration Biden would put together. And voters might see that a secure, mature leader does not need Soviet-style recitations of praise.