It’s difficult to say what the political landscape will look like in a year or two. But while the Republican Party may reluctantly allow temporarily increased unemployment benefits, they haven’t changed a bit. Consider this story from the Daily Beast:

This fall, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is slated to argue in the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of 17 Republican attorneys general — and against 21 Democratic attorneys general — that Obamacare is unconstitutional and must be struck down immediately. Representatives for five of those attorneys general — from the states of Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee — confirmed to The Daily Beast that the coronavirus outbreak has not changed their plans to try and kill the health care law as parties to the case of Texas v. California. Their steadfastness comes even as their states are beginning to feel the acute impact of the coronavirus’ spread.

You might have expected the coronavirus to reduce the Republican Party’s enthusiasm for taking away health insurance from some 20 million people, removing protections for preexisting conditions from many tens of millions more, and sending the entire health-care system into upheaval. But you’d be wrong.

And that isn’t all. The Environmental Protection Agency has taken the opportunity to announce that, for as long as the coronavirus crisis lasts, they won’t be bothering to enforce environmental laws if the polluters claim that their pollution had something to do with the pandemic. You had to dump those chemicals in the river because you didn’t have enough staff to process them? Okey dokey.

The administration is also moving ahead to relax vehicle mileage standards set under the Obama administration and increase allowable fossil-fuel emissions. The entire Internal Revenue Service workforce may have been sent home, but the work of increasing global warming must not cease.

And two weeks ago, a federal judge halted an Agriculture Department rule change that could have deprived 700,000 people of food stamps just as we’re heading into a catastrophic recession. The Trump administration said it would appeal the ruling, then suggested it might wait a while. It might not be a good look right now.

Okay, so none of this may actually be all that surprising, even the Affordable Care Act lawsuit. A crisis may alter our behavior and temporarily reshuffle our priorities, but it doesn’t change our values. Democrats still want everyone to have health coverage and Republicans still don’t, even amid a public-health catastrophe.

What a crisis can do is change the political landscape so certain kinds of actions suddenly become possible and others become dangerous. That lawsuit was always a political disaster for Republicans, as much as they sorely want to see the ACA stabbed through the heart. It would now be even worse, but they can’t drop it without admitting that they were wrong in the first place.

I suspect that, right now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — a patient politician if ever there was one — is telling his troops not to worry. After all, a little more than a decade ago we faced an economic crisis, and though Democrats passed a large stimulus bill in 2009, the next year, Republicans took over the House and managed to hamstring the recovery by demanding austerity policies, all without paying much of a political price.

They’re likely hoping to repeat that experience: Use big government now to cushion the worst of this recession even if it contradicts their ideology, then snatch those benefits away once a Democrat is in the White House and might benefit from them.

That’s why many liberals would have liked to see the rescue package include new automatic stabilizers, aid to people that would kick in automatically whenever there’s an economic downturn and not cease until the recovery was on its way, so that help wouldn’t be conditioned on Republican whims. But somehow it didn’t happen.

So whenever the economy is on its way back from this recession, everyone will advocate what they’ve wanted all along, which among other things means Republicans trying to hack away at the safety net. That project may have to be put on hold for a bit, but their commitment to it has not waned.