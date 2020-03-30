Today, Escobar’s herd has grown to upward of 100 strong. To residents, they are a threatening menace, but among scientists their presence is the source of spirited debate. Are Escobar’s hippos “invasive”? Or are they “introduced”? Are they threatening the local ecological community? Or are they helping to “rewild” the area? The answer is far from clear, but the debate could change the way we think about preserving habitats.

Hippopotamus amphibius are considered some of Africa’s “ecosystem engineers.” By day, they lounge in muddy lakes and rivers, avoiding the harsh sunlight. By night, they creep onto the land and graze on grasses. Because hippos defecate in the water, they are essential to nutrient cycles. Their dung serves as a feeding source for local fish populations, which in turn affect numerous other species.

The Escobar hippos are doing the same in Colombia, and many scientists worry they could dramatically affect the ecosystem. Their waste might alter water chemistry, resulting in algal blooms that could kill off fish. Others fear that by roaming the shores of Colombia’s Magdalena River, they could build new channels and reshape the region’s water flow.

But those concerns assume that the ecosystem as we know it today is what it’s supposed to look like. And as a study published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science shows, that assumption is far from certain.

Hippos actually fit snugly into an essential part of Colombia’s ecosystem, the paper reports. South America was once home to many large herbivores, including a semiaquatic rhino-like creature known as a notoungulate. It was also home to the giant llama, which was similarly responsible for grazing and nutrient recycling in the ecosystem. But those megafauna disappeared thousands of years ago, largely thanks to humans.

The study is a reminder that habitats are not static things; they are constantly changing and adapting. And as the paper details, humankind has long filled the holes left by extinction with other “invasive” species.

In North America, for example, the last known native species of horse died out between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago. It was only during the Spanish conquest that escaped domestic horses repopulated the American Great Plains. Now, they are protected by federal law.

In fact, the PNAS paper found that since the last interglacial period (126,000 years ago), North America lost 67 percent of its herbivore species. Species introduced by humans have replaced 46 percent of that loss, the authors estimate.

Similar forces are at play in South America. The few herbivores that remain on the continent, such as its tapirs, are disappearing. If humans aren’t able to save those native species, might hippos help to fill that ecological hole? It’s certainly true that we don’t yet know the full impact that hippos will have on the region, but we should at least be open to the possibility.

“We should be interrogating our conception of nature,” said Erick Lundgren, lead author of the PNAS study. For Lundgren, the point is not to say that hippos “belong” in South America but to recognize that “belonging” is a values-based concept created by humans.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t care about invasive species; instead, the conversation should be guided by science. If the evidence shows that an introduced species can promote an ecosystem or protect an endangered species, we should consider using them as part of our conservation strategies.

We have a tendency to think something is “natural” when it occurs without human intervention. But is Florida’s recovering panther population, saved largely thanks to humans introducing Texas cougars into its gene pool, unnatural? Or are the efforts to transplant new corals onto Australia’s climate change-ravaged Great Barrier Reef unacceptable? Human intervention may make conservationists uncomfortable, but given the scale of our biodiversity crisis, it seems foolish to dismiss a tool that could help.

We humans have made a muck of the natural world; the entire globe has been affected by our burgeoning presence. As the crisis of biodiversity becomes more dire, it’s possible we’ll need to disrupt the planet further to save it.

