Millions of Americans already have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis and the worst of the damage is yet to come, according to a Federal Reserve estimate.
Economists at the Fed’s St. Louis district project total employment reductions of 47 million, which would translate to a 32.1% unemployment rate, according to a recent analysis of how bad things could get.

Unemployment in the Great Depression topped out at 25 percent.

The governors of Maryland and Virginia on Monday directed their residents to stay home, escalating their response to the coronavirus as state officials warned that the outbreak in the region will soon look as dire as New York's.
"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so," Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said during a news conference in Annapolis, citing a “critical turning point” in the rapidly spreading outbreak.
Hogan‘s order was followed hours later by a similar directive in Virginia from Gov. Ralph Northam.

There are a lot of places around the country looking at what’s happening in New York and getting terrified.

* And finally, Joe Biden now has a podcast, called “Here’s the Deal.” I guess they rejected “No Joke!” and “Listen, Mac, It’s Like My Dad Used To Tell Me, I Mean C’mon Man!"