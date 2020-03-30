* Meg Kelly, Sarah Cahlan and Elyse Samuels have a deeply reported breakdown what went so wrong with our ability to test for the virus.
* Jonathan Cohn digs into the vast differences between Trump’s treatment of governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Ron DeSantis of Florida.
* Nathaniel Rakich evaluates Democrats’ chances of taking the Senate, and says the’ve gotten better.
* Bryce Covert reports on the gig workers who are fighting back against their low pay and bad working conditions.
* Alex Thompson and Holly Otterbein report on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s evolution into a pragmatic congresswoman working within the Democratic Party.
* Erik Wemple says that it’s time for Fox News to get rid of Sean Hannity.
* William Saletan makes a strong argument that Trump’s coronavirus response is a failure by his own declared standards.
* Eric Boehlert identifies a major hole in the media discourse that hampers news orgs’ ability to reckon seriously with the real explanation for Trump’s behavior.
* David Atkins asks whether Trump is using critical medical supplies to blackmail blue-state governors.
* Mehdi Hasan warns that while we’re all thinking about the coronavirus, the administration is ratcheting up tensions with Iran.
* Jill Lawrence aptly notes that unfortunately for the country, this crisis hasn’t changed Trump at all.
* Rick Hasen warns that the crisis could make it easier for the losing side to refuse to accept the results of the election.
* Ed Kilgore reminds us that Republicans, now asking maybe we should just let our grandparents die for the sake of the stock market, not too long ago waged a huge fight to keep one woman whose cerebral cortex had liquified on life support.
* And finally, Joe Biden now has a podcast, called “Here’s the Deal.” I guess they rejected “No Joke!” and “Listen, Mac, It’s Like My Dad Used To Tell Me, I Mean C’mon Man!"