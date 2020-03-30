The governors of Maryland and Virginia on Monday directed their residents to stay home, escalating their response to the coronavirus as state officials warned that the outbreak in the region will soon look as dire as New York's.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so," Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said during a news conference in Annapolis, citing a “critical turning point” in the rapidly spreading outbreak.

Hogan‘s order was followed hours later by a similar directive in Virginia from Gov. Ralph Northam.