AD

AD

Mr. President, it is with the utmost appreciation that I now turn to the matter of your gifts. How lavish and wonderful are your gifts, o my president! Happy are they who dwell in your house, who bask in your magnificent presence, as those who hope for a tan bask in the rays of the sun, which yet does not shine so brightly as you do upon those you favor, nor bestow on them a tan half so natural as your own!

I wish, as you command, to be appreciative and not to say things that aren’t true, a command that is definitely not mutually exclusive in any way! I appreciate you, my president, from whom all blessings flow. Your works are wonderful. The things that come out of your mouth never cease to amaze me. When you said that if only 100,000 people died, it would be a “very good job,” that was an amazing thing. That you could put “a very good job” and 100,000 people dying next to each other like that — it would never have occurred to me that the English language could do such a thing, and that just shows how your brain is not like other brains.

If I could beg, if I could beseech you to help my state, please? I know that I am not perfect, but the people of my state have always loved you as best they could. I appreciate you to the moon and back. I appreciate you this big (imagine that I am gesturing with my arms, which are big, but not as big as yours, the most wonderful arms in all of Christendom). In the midst of all this appreciating, I could not help noticing that Florida has received three shipments of protective equipment and respirators, even more than it wanted, and my state has not gotten even 50 percent of what it asked. This is going to cost lives, please, and then you would be appreciated less, you see, so I hope that — please — I am begging —

AD

AD

To be clear, I still appreciate what you did send, though! I don’t want you even for a second to think that I don’t appreciate it, and you, which I do. I appreciate you and appreciate that you have your reasons, but I also (appreciatively) want you to know that if there is anything I can do, for instance, to make the state more like Florida and thereby more deserving, I would be happy to do that. I could plant some palm trees. I could introduce one or two alligators. We could put a Trump property there, or three, or several! Eighty! I am begging, please! I appreciate you! I appreciate you! We are all cheering! I am clapping! We are all clapping! Please, for the love of God, people are dying.