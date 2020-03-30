Joe Diffie’s secret was a voice as pure and rich and note-perfect as any baritone in Nashville. A secret, because that wasn’t what country music fans wanted from him during his time at the top of the charts in the 1990s. They wanted a fellow with a friendly air, 30 extra beer pounds and a proud, bad mullet — Diffie rocked the worst/best mullet in the business.

Diffie had, in other words, a “Honky Tonk Attitude,” to borrow a title and a vibe from one of his toe-tapping hits. He was a “Pickup Man” — that Middle American hero whose identity begins with his truck and goes from there. (Because you can’t have a tailgate without a truck.) Some Diffie hits, such as the sci-fi novelty “Third Rock From the Sun,” were so light they evaporated before their three minutes were up, leaving only the stickiness behind. But back in the last years before the iPod changed everything, when radio was still king, Diffie made hits that played well as background music, but had hooks that sent you grabbing for the volume knob.

His death at 61 from complications of covid-19 will send country fans of a certain age back to the water tower of “John Deere Green,” back to the snugly truth that all loves are “Bigger Than the Beatles” for the people who feel them. They will remember a singer who was a friend even more than he was a star, never too proud to entertain.

But on the bouncy road of memory, may they pause to recall his first hit, “Home,” which rode long, soulful paths in a voice full of promise; his saddest solo, “Ships That Don’t Come In”; and most of all his breathtaking duet with Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1992, “Not Too Much to Ask.” Their meeting is the high point of Carpenter’s magnificent album, “Come On, Come On,” and it shows why Diffie had not just fans, but admirers, too.

