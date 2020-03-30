Dear Gene,

So now that you’ve met him, what do you think of Thomas Cromwell? I’ve read “Wolf Hall” a number of times, but after opening it again under our most unusual circumstances, I’m struck anew by the way Hilary Mantel communicates that Cromwell is the hero of our story: by emphasizing his competence.

AD

She shows us his abilities early, in half a dozen little ways. The teenage Cromwell is wise enough to recognize, even before her sister and her husband, that the only way for him to survive is by leaving Putney. He has the clarity of vision to recognize that “a simple rotation of the object solves a great many problems” in loading carts — and in finding a way to transport himself across the sea to France. When we meet Cromwell again as an adult, Mantel tells us that “He can draft a contract, train a falcon, draw a map, stop a street fight, furnish a house and fix a jury. He will quote you a nice point in the old authors, from Plato to Plautus and back again. He knows new poetry, and can say it in Italian. He works all hours, first up and last to bed. He makes money and he spends it. He will take a bet on anything.”

AD

Facing a fiasco magnified by profound incompetence and lack of resolve, Mantel’s Cromwell seems like an almost fantastical figure. And as we all turn inward to inventory our own skills, I find myself returning throughout the day to this question: How can I be a bit more like Thomas Cromwell?

-Alyssa

AD

Dear Alyssa,

This is my first time reading “Wolf Hall,” but I did see the television series. I wondered if my impression of Cromwell on the page would be overly influenced by Mark Rylance’s incredible performance. Instead, I marvel at how perfectly Rylance captured the man as Hilary Mantel imagined him. What a great actor!

Back to Cromwell: In the brutal beating from his father that opens the book, we see that one thing young Thomas learns is when to speak and when to keep his silence, when to fight and when to flee. We see the hardness he develops in order to survive, but we also see glimpses of great tenderness — his affection for his dog, Bella. We also see what a talented student he is. No one knows he can speak Welsh until he tosses a parting phrase at his brother-in-law.

AD

AD

We see Cromwell’s many talents in these opening chapters, and I think we also see his ambivalence. I think a part of him would like to have remained on the continent and enjoyed a quiet life, gazing at Italian frescoes or making shrewd deals in Antwerp. Yet something drew him home and into the political maelstrom as an adviser to Cardinal Wolsey. I don’t yet know what that impulse was.

Mantel’s writing is sublime — economical, direct, never fussy, quietly powerful. Her voice is just like her Cromwell.

Best,

Gene

Dear Gene,

I think you’ve hit on something that will be important in “Wolf Hall” as we go on: the question for both Cromwell and the country he serves of what it means to be English.

AD

As much as Cromwell is shaped by his cosmopolitan experiences, it’s clear that he does not identify with the French or Italians, or even the merchants who became his companions across the narrow sea, in the same way he does with his fellow Englishmen. Having spent time in other countries, he knows, as he tells George Cavendish, that the English are like people everywhere, in that “they always hope that there may be something better.” But what is it that drives the king of England to imagine a solution to his anxieties about the succession that the monarch of no other country would contemplate? What is it about England that draws Thomas Cromwell home, hoping to transform both himself and his country?

AD

It’s odd reading about one historical inflection point while we’re living through another. But the questions Mantel asks through Cromwell are good ones for our times: Who are we? What makes us stronger and weaker than our neighbors across far wider seas? Who will we become once we reach the other side of this crisis? I don’t know any of the answers. I suspect Cromwell will get his before we get ours.

All best,

AD

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

You’re right that Cromwell self-identifies as an Englishman, and that this allegiance is something whose dimensions we don’t fully yet understand. But within that context, he still sets himself apart to some extent, doesn’t he? He doesn’t really think of himself as a lawyer, doesn’t think of himself only as a businessman, and works for Cardinal Wolsey but flirts with heretical texts and ideas. He’s kind of a go-between who keeps his options open and is able to take different points of view at different times, or at least understand those points of view and why their adherents hold them so fiercely.

AD

There’s something familiar about this. It strikes me that his outlook is almost journalistic in this ability to look at things and understand them from various angles. Maybe that’s one of the reasons Mantel’s Cromwell resonates so strongly with me — and maybe with you, too. The way he experiences the world is not so different from the way we experience it. On a good day, that is: His insights are quicker and more penetrating than mine.

Best,