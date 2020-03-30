ALCINDOR: Thank you, Mr. President. I have two questions. The first is, you’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don’t actually need. You said New York might need —

THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t say that.

ALCINDOR: — might not need 30,000.

THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t say that.

ALCINDOR: You said it on Sean Hannity’s, Fox News.

THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t say — come on. Come on.

ALCINDOR: You said that you might —

THE PRESIDENT: You know, why don’t — why don’t you people act — let me ask you: Why don’t you act —

ALCINDOR: You said some states —

THE PRESIDENT: Why don’t you act in a little more positive? It’s always trying to “get you.”