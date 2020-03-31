As a preliminary matter, this was a refreshing reminder that not all presidents or presidential candidates require bowing and scraping from aides, insult questioners, operate data-free on their “gut” and lack an appreciation for what ordinary people experience during a crisis. The overwhelming impression one came away with is that Biden would be a calm, rational and normal president.

Using a conversational tone, he reminded us he has been in the White House Situation Room for other crises. He let Klain begin with a quick dissection of the Trump “fiasco” surrounding coronavirus testing. Klain noted that South Korea and the United States each recorded their first case of covid-19 on the same day but, thanks to a massive testing program, South Korea has had only about 160 deaths. We passed that number long ago.

Biden briefly reviewed his own plan that had been put together by a task force of those who have worked in government at the Food and Drug Administration, at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in other capacities. The Democratic front-runner gets a complete briefing every day (and, therefore, likely is more informed than Trump, who eschews bad news).

Essentially, Biden’s plan consists of free, widely available testing and at least 10 mobile testing sites in each states; preparation of mobile hospitals; providing necessary gear and equipment to health-care providers through the Defense Production Act (just as the United States assumed the role of the “arsenal of democracy” in the 1940′s); and a robust economic package that would include items such as debt relief for student borrowers and extended paid family leave.

What Biden said was not nearly as ear-catching as how he expressed himself and how he responded to questions from the public. He dispensed personal advice (call a relative who is alone, don’t think young people cannot get the virus) and shared how he interacts from a distance with his grandchildren. Normal. Kind. Empathetic.

The usual challenge for incoming presidents is that they will have a steep learning curve. Ironically, if Biden wins the presidency, we would get someone more informed, more experienced on more capable than Trump. We would get someone who already talks to local and state leaders, who already has a crony-free pandemic task force and who already has committed to favoring economic support for individuals and small businesses over big corporations. We would also get — as evident from the back-and-forth between Biden and Klain — someone with a normal, mutually respectful relationship with staff. Does anyone imagine Biden would ignore the dire warnings of his National Security Council about an imminent threat or recommend over the objections of experts that we impose an artificial date for returning to business as normal?

In short, Biden is a welcome reminder that Trump is the abnormal, irrational one — not the leaders with data, not the governors who are building mobile hospitals and not the Americans who take seriously the stay-at-home directives from their governors.+ Biden does not present himself as the most informed on every subject (as does the perpetually under-informed Trump), but rather as a leader who knows how to source the best information from the best people. That would be a radical change from what we must all suffer through until January 2021.

