* Burgess Everett reports that the fight over the next phase of economic rescue is already underway:
Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are on another coronavirus collision course.As Speaker Pelosi prepares the House to pass sweeping “Phase 4” economic legislation this spring, Senate Majority Leader McConnell is throwing cold water on Democrats’ hopes to address the crisis by boosting infrastructure spending and social programs."I’m not going to allow this to be an opportunity for the Democrats to achieve unrelated policy items they wouldn’t otherwise be able to pass,” McConnell said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program on Tuesday morning.
On the other hand, if Democrats are interested in some corporate tax cuts, then he’ll talk.
* Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan offer a nice graphic illustration of Trump’s evolving statements on our public health crisis.
* Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains what the federal government needs to do to get medical professionals the protective gear they need.
* Dan Froomkin urges the media to stop tiptoeing around Trump’s pathologies and how profoundly destructive they are.
* Ron Brownstein has some great reporting illustrating how divergent official responses to coronavirus are exacerbating the already-deepening geographic political divides of the Trump era.
* Monica Medina and Miro Korenha explain how our remedies for coronavirus are unexpectedly pointed us towards a truly sustainable environmental future, albeit one we must seize.
* Michigan-based reporter Susan Demas explains who Gretchen Whitmer is, and how her quest to save her state in spite of Trump took her national.
* Tom Nichols explains why the duty to bear witness to the horrors of the moment leads him to tortur himself by watching Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.
* Paul Brandus looks at how Trump’s lack of credibility has rendered him profoundly incapable of leading us at a moment of extreme peril.
* John Stoehr exposes the perversity of the argument that Trump’s impeachment is to blame for his coronavirus failures.
* And over at the American Prospect, I considered what it means that the presumptive Democratic nominee exists now only in a ghostly form, through a screen and always alone.