* Toluse Olorunnipa, Josh Dawsey, Chelsea Janes and Isaac Stanley-Becker report that the problems between the president and the nation’s governors continue:

As states across the country have pleaded for critical medical equipment from a key national stockpile, Florida has promptly received 100 percent of its first two requests — with President Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis both touting their close relationship.
States including Oklahoma and Kentucky have received more of some equipment than they requested, while others such as Illinois, Massachusetts and Maine have secured only a fraction of their requests.
It’s a disparity that has caused frustration and confusion in governors’ offices across the country, with some officials questioning whether politics is playing a role in the response.

If only we could say that it would be out of character for the president to reward his political allies and punish his opponents at a moment like this.

Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are on another coronavirus collision course.
As Speaker Pelosi prepares the House to pass sweeping “Phase 4” economic legislation this spring, Senate Majority Leader McConnell is throwing cold water on Democrats’ hopes to address the crisis by boosting infrastructure spending and social programs.
"I’m not going to allow this to be an opportunity for the Democrats to achieve unrelated policy items they wouldn’t otherwise be able to pass,” McConnell said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, if Democrats are interested in some corporate tax cuts, then he’ll talk.