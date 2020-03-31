Actually, it is not accurate to say that I know nothing about diseases. That does not go far enough. It is not just that I know nothing about diseases: I also do not know anything about the spread of diseases. If I were to venture any opinion about what is going on, it would be a combination of guesswork and this feeling I have always had that I am much smarter than I actually am, that if I really squinted hard enough at a sentence written in French, I would just suddenly understand it, by instinct. To anyone who says that this is not enough expertise to venture an opinion, confidently, online, during a time of pandemic I say: Où est la salle de bain?!

I have what could be loosely described as “expertise” in an entirely different field, a field that, let me stress, is not related in any way to the subject at hand. What I bring to the subject I am talking about now is not years of expertise — in fact, the exact opposite! But I have two eyes, and a brain, and I can see what is in front of me, and I am also going to mention my expertise in the other field, which will muddle everything. Who are you to say that someone who has spent his life studying Napoleonic artillery knows nothing about the coronavirus?

I am one of those people who, when he hears all the scientists who have dedicated their lives to figuring out a specific problem saying one thing, in unison, thinks, “That can’t possibly be right. In fact, I bet the opposite is true!” I once read a Wikipedia page about Galileo, from which I took the conviction that this was how all important scientific breakthroughs happened. When I hear, “That is something no actual scientist would ever consider,” I know that I am on the right track.

To be clear, I do not know what I am talking about. I am privy to no special information, and I think what I say next is likely to be not only wrong but so abjectly and confusingly wrong that it will hopelessly befuddle anyone who tries to rebut it. Again, I am not an epidemiologist, nor am I saying I’m right. I may not be right! In fact, what I am advocating may be dangerous and wrong in a way obvious to anyone with even a child’s understanding of the subject. I am not speaking with authority. I am just saying, confidently, what I believe to be true, definitely, and if anyone disagrees, he’d better (I imagine him as a “he”) be able to tackle my points, one by one, just as involutedly as I set them out.

Again: I know literally nothing. What I am going to say will sow bewilderment, and, probably, be harmful. To be clear: I have no useful information to share, but that does not mean that what I say will not go out onto the Internet and be read and taken to heart by grandmas on Facebook and, if I am lucky, the president of the United States himself.

Having established this, here is what I have to say about the coronavirus: