Instacart employees are hardly alone in their complaints. Workers at warehouses belonging to companies ranging from Amazon to Kroger have staged walkouts in recent days, claiming unsafe conditions that can jeopardize both their health and that of customers. (The companies involved deny the claims.) On Tuesday, a number of workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods joined in, staging a sickout asking for, among other things, better safety precautions and beefed-up pay to compensate for their suddenly hazardous exposure to shoppers. (Disclosure: Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In the United States, we don’t protect workers in the way other First World nations do — as these actions and safety issues make clear. Even medical professionals working on the front lines of the epidemic say they are not valued as they should be. In New York City, still the epicenter of the pandemic, protective masks and gowns for endangered health-care workers are in short supply in overcrowded and overwhelmed hospitals. At New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, doctors and nurses are risking their lives (and one nursing manager has died) while the heads of the organization — who earn seven figures annually — shelter at their Florida vacation homes.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, the United States remains the only First World nation not to require paid sick or family leave. The recent emergency legislation requiring such leave for the coronavirus exempted companies with more than 500 employees, and gave so many exceptions for other businesses that the New York Times estimates only about 20 percent of workers can be guaranteed they will be able to use it if needed. it.

One result? A number of customer-facing companies are offering paid sick leave to employees with the coronavirus — but only with a confirmed diagnosis. This results in a sick policy in name only, since testing kits remain in short supply and, in much of the United States, you need to be either extremely ill or rich to receive one. So those who might be sick but aren’t already at death’s door are stuck at work, potentially harming both their own health and that of colleagues and customers.

But none of this is new. The issues the coronavirus raises for workers have festered in our economy — and our lives — for years. A driver for a ride-hailing service, or a shopper or personal assistant working via an online platform, is not eligible for workers’ compensation — or, for that matter, assistance with medical bills — if injured on what for all intents and purposes is the job. Warehouse workers have long complained about pressure to work too quickly at the expense of safety and, if they can’t keep up, getting laid off. And the medical industry was plenty dangerous before the new coronavirus, with higher on-the-job injury rates than in industries like construction and logging.

True, the Trump administration, as it almost always does, has taken what was already bad and made it worse. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cut the number of workplace inspectors to the point that there are fewer now than when the agency was established in 1971. Administration officials also made it difficult to find a list of workers who died of injuries received on the job. Rather than sympathize with working Americans, Trump has repeatedly intimated that people involved in the hospital supply chains are behind the potentially deadly shortage of protective gear, and that, moreover, their need is exaggerated. “How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000? Ten to 20,000 masks to 300,000?” he said. “Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door?”

But the slipshod contempt from those in power toward working Americans, deeming their worth inferior to the quest for management profits, is an issue that long pre-dates Trump, and is one that will, unless we take action, continue after he exits the White House. It’s sick to think that it might take the coronavirus to force the American political and economic structure to acknowledge and address the reality of how we treat workers in the United States. But it’s even sicker to contemplate not making any changes at all.

