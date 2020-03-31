That does not mean Trump will escape blame for the pandemic unfolding before our eyes, a pandemic that has now killed more Americans than terrorists did on 9/11 and is projected to kill more Americans than have died in multiple U.S. wars. There are powerful forces diminishing Trump’s spin: Republican governors who are doing valiant work. These Republicans are speaking truth and behaving rationally, pushing back against the White House. Republicans in those states and beyond might take the pronouncements of reality-based governors to heart over Trump’s ludicrous claims.

The Post reports that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, “called President Trump’s claim that testing is no longer a problem ‘just not true’ and said states are ‘flying blind’ without enough data to identify the true scope of the coronavirus epidemic.” Hogan is also joining the call — along with Democratic governors such as New York’s Andrew M. Cuomo — in “pushing the federal government to coordinate the purchase of scarce coronavirus supplies, otherwise states will be bidding against each other.”

Might Republicans not want to listen to a squishy RINO governor like Hogan? Fine, they can listen to rock-ribbed conservative Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio. Unlike Trump, who has expressed doubts about the shortage of ventilators, DeWine has been raising the alarm over the lack of protective equipment:

There is a critical shortage of personal protective equipment in #Ohio and across the country. Please email us at:



➡️ together@governor.ohio.gov



if you have any #PPE that you can donate to help our healthcare workers and first responders. #InThisTogetherOhio #StayHomeOhio pic.twitter.com/lCt1oYbZRG — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 31, 2020

This graph is talking about levels of #PPE - what our hospitals have. The yellow shows critical shortages. We are working to double the current capacity. They need all the increased equipment, staff, and location. pic.twitter.com/K8DWg3KzBE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 30, 2020

Most important, DeWine makes the point effectively that the reason we must resort to stay-at-home orders and the reason we are facing a medical system breakdown is because we do not have widespread testing. Trump says we don’t have a shortage of tests; DeWine and reality say we do.

Republicans in Ohio as well as in other states with Republican leaders will experience the same daunting problems hounding New York, Michigan and Washington state. They will know that Trump is talking nonsense. They will know they have shortages and that tests are not available. Tragically, they will also know people in their own communities who become sick — and some who die.

Just about every poll out there shows that trust in the media is low, especially among voters who cast ballots for Trump in 2016. And it is also true that Trump, with the help of right-wing media, has been remarkably successful in creating an information bubble that seals his supporters off from reality. That is how he has escaped one scandal after another, and how he has avoided blame so far for blunders — such as giving North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, a public relations bonanza or foisting a counterproductive trade war on farmers. A pandemic that kills tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Americans is a reality that will be difficult to spin as a success, as Trump would like.

“One former White House official said Trump’s reelection campaign advisors are terrified that the coronavirus outbreak, which so far has hit largely Democratic coastal cities hardest, will soon scythe across the rural areas that remain deeply loyal to Trump,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “The advisors have warned Trump that the political consequences at the ballot box in November will be even worse if he is seen as too lax.” We have ceased to be shocked at Trump’s indifference to human life and exclusive concern about only those who voted for him. Nevertheless, this is recognition that when death, illness and an unprecedented economic collapse strike states in which Trump supporters live, not even Trump will be able to spin his way out of it.

In any case, Republican governors will be powerful reminders months from now that the virus did not prioritize red or blue states, but that Trump prioritized his own interests over the country’s and operated on self-delusion instead of facts. Not even the new right-wing bubble will be able to block that out.