For Washington and the world-champion Nationals, the first pitch of the home opener was to have been thrown at 1:05 p.m. Thursday against the visiting Mets. Now, we don’t know when it will. The virus makes the timeline, as Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reminds us all.

Opening Day being postponed is like a present left unwrapped beyond the appointed date: not overlooked, but set aside as a sort of reward for our trials. I hope and believe it will happen in 2020 — I am not ready to contemplate a lost season — but no matter how long it takes, our next Opening Day will be welcomed with an extraordinary happiness, coming as it will after this awful sweep of illness across our country.

My grandfather and namesake, a judge in Ashtabula County, Ohio, east of Cleveland, made Opening Day his own private consolation and retreat. Judge Hewitt made 40 consecutive Opening Days to watch the Indians, closing court if necessary, and driving into the city for the festivities, first at old League Park or then at also-now-gone Municipal Stadium (“the Mistake by the Lake,” home to many miseries and the calamitous Ten Cent Beer Night).

On Judge Hewitt’s last opening-day trip, the late Cleveland Press took a photo of him with hall-of-fame pitcher Bob Feller, which I believe ran on the front page. Finding this photo is a retirement project. It’s also a sacred memory for me, as Opening Day is for thousands of other families.

Nationals fans have every reason to expect more great things from their team, but hope springs universal on Opening Day. Who knew the Miracle Mets of ‘69 would be miraculous? Who knew that the Chicago Cubs would finally triumph — over “The Land’s” beloved Indians — in a magnificent seven-game series in 2016? Opening Day is the Easter of sports, and it means every fan can dream for at least a couple of weeks. (Exceptions exist. The Baltimore Orioles dropped their first 21 games in 1988.)

Indians fans like me recall 1987 in particular, when Sports Illustrated proclaimed on its opening week cover — jinxed, really, given the magazine’s track record — the Indians "the Best Team in the American League.” That was the first time I had ever witnessed my team being picked to win it. That first pitch couldn’t come fast enough. The Indians finished a league-worst 61-101.

Now I hope again, and it’s a bigger hope. This time, the echoes of “Play Ball!” will be the herald of normalcy returning. “There is no crying in baseball,” Tom Hanks gamely posted from virus-induced isolation in Australia, a knowing reference to the classic 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.” Then it was Hanks speaking in the role of hard-drinking manager Jimmy Dugan, leader of a World War II-era professional women’s team, confounded by the tears of his right-fielder. In 2020 it was the actor and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, setting an example by following the advice of medical experts before recovering and returning home, as we hope baseball will soon.

There have been a lot of tears around the country these past weeks. Some 3,000 people have died in the United States, and many more will. Many others have had businesses overturned, lives disrupted, plans for the future dashed. Baseball is a small thing compared to all that. But baseball’s return will still help to dry some of those tears. Baseball cannot undo the deaths or bridge our painful political divide. It can and will, however, serve as a marker for America.

My guess is my grandfather’s 40-year run is not even in the Top 100 among The Post’s readership. For those with a similar string — I doubt any can catch Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak, but who knows? — it’s a ritual of renewal. This year’s ritual will be all the more poignant for carrying “all clear as best we can tell” signal with it.

When Major League Baseball joined the other responsible organizers of events in the country’s vast and almost entirely voluntary “flattening the curve” effort, I marked in my mind the moment I’d judge the corner turned in the battle with the virus. When Nats fans can gather and cheer their reigning champions again — and the Indians renew their push to end the longest World Series drought in the major leagues — we will know the present darkness is in the rearview mirror. May it not be too long.