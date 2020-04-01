Let’s be blunt: The virus did not originate in a lab, we will not have a vaccine soon and the media did not exaggerate the threat of a pandemic that may claim roughly one-quarter of a million lives. The people who listen to Fox News got not merely biased information but wrong information, information that might have induced them to expose themselves unnecessarily to deadly risks (e.g. ignore social distancing instructions).

AD

AD

As one would expect, the Fox New pandemic of disinformation afflicts Republicans disproportionately. “About three-quarters (76%) of those who name Fox News as their main source are conservative Republicans and Republican leaners, while 57% who name MSNBC are liberal Democrats and Democratic leaners." CNN falls somewhere in between. (“Fully 38% of those who name CNN as their main source are liberal Democrats, while another 40% are moderate or conservative Democrats.”)

In short, Fox News -its anchors, its contributors, its panelists and its guests (e.g. Republican elected officials) - have spread provably wrong information to its viewers on arguably the most important story in our lifetimes. A large percentage of Americans who form the Trump cult and absorb his misleading information (e.g. It’s like the flu! Plenty of tests!) get their misinformation reinforced by an outlet that seeks as its main goal to support the president.

While it is highly unlikely (given that they are making money from bamboozling the public) the Murdochs, the Fox News board (including people such as former speaker of the House Paul Ryan), Fox executives and Fox News advertisers might want to reflect on a business model that depends on misinforming millions of Americans about a life-threatening pandemic. (As Ben Smith reported, the Murdochs were protecting themselves by social distancing at a time their network was misinforming the public.)

AD

AD

Fox News has hid behind two canards for years: First, it is a counterweight to “liberal bias." Second, there is a division between straight news during the daytime and evening opinion shows. Neither rationalization holds up.

Facts are neither liberal nor conservative - at least they did not used to be. One does not combat bias (real or exaggerated) by presented false narratives, ignoring factual material that contradicts one’s ideological preferences or attacking outlets that are presenting accurate information (i.e. mainstream media). The Pew survey demonstrates that Fox News is not merely counteracting supposed bias against Trump but conveying false, and in this case, dangerous, information.

Likewise, the dividing line between straight news and opinion programming on Fox was obliterated long ago. In its choice of storylines (Benghazi! Immigrant caravans! Virus threats exaggerated!) Fox’s daytime programming is every bit as misleading and inaccurate as its nighttime fare. Its interviews are generally embarrassing softball affairs that allow misinformation to go unrebutted (e.g. its recent White House town hall). Moreover, at least in traditional journalism, slapping “opinion” on your lies is no excuse. The underlying facts, be they in opinion or in daytime shows, for every other outlet must be accurate, must be fact-checked and must be corrected if wrong. At Fox News, the entire schedule has tolerated, even promoted false accounts in order to reinforce its audience’s partisan preferences.