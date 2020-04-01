April Fools’ 2020 is canceled. The date will progress down the calendar, as is traditional, but there are no fools today. There are no pranks. The brands are silent. No “We Figured Out A Way To Put Pants On Your Zoom Calls,” no “Charmin Has A New Mascot: Bears Who Are Aware Of Their Own Depravity.”

If someone walks past you with a dollar bill dangling from the end of a fishing rod, that person is probably just trying to create a fiscal incentive for people to remain exactly one fishing rod’s length away, and should be left alone.

If you are an inveterate prankster who absolutely must indulge, here are a few suggestions for things you might do that are almost prank-like in structure. Be gentle!

  • Call your favorite restaurant. Ask if their refrigerator is running. If it is, order some takeout to help keep them in business.
  • Call a random number. Tell them you love and miss them. Share deep thoughts. Connect on a human level.
  • Go to the census website. Answer the questions so that you and your household are correctly counted — but use your non-dominant hand!
  • Hide in a basket of laundry waiting for someone to walk by. When no one walks by, find simple comfort in solitude and a warm spot to rest.
  • Announce to your roommates, “Sports are back!” Reveal the TV set where you have meticulously performed a whole baseball game by yourself.
  • Conceal yourself behind your front door. Use this time alone to be comfortable with your own thoughts.
  • Toilet paper someone’s house. Carefully sanitize a roll of toilet paper and then leave it on someone’s doorstep so they can put it in their house!
  • Share a video of yourself preparing a pie and then smashing it into your own face. Eat the pie so as not to waste it.
  • Call your mother and ask whether she has Prince Albert in a can. Engage her in conversation! Cherish her.
  • Tell your friends you care for them. After you hang up, whisper, “Even more than you know!” to yourself so it still feels sort of prank-like.
  • Send a giant box labeled “MAYBE SNAKES” to a hospital, but inside, it’s actually lifesaving PPE.
  • Actually, on second thought, just label it correctly; now is not the time for jokes.

