If someone walks past you with a dollar bill dangling from the end of a fishing rod, that person is probably just trying to create a fiscal incentive for people to remain exactly one fishing rod’s length away, and should be left alone.
If you are an inveterate prankster who absolutely must indulge, here are a few suggestions for things you might do that are almost prank-like in structure. Be gentle!
- Call your favorite restaurant. Ask if their refrigerator is running. If it is, order some takeout to help keep them in business.
- Call a random number. Tell them you love and miss them. Share deep thoughts. Connect on a human level.
- Go to the census website. Answer the questions so that you and your household are correctly counted — but use your non-dominant hand!
- Hide in a basket of laundry waiting for someone to walk by. When no one walks by, find simple comfort in solitude and a warm spot to rest.
- Announce to your roommates, “Sports are back!” Reveal the TV set where you have meticulously performed a whole baseball game by yourself.
- Conceal yourself behind your front door. Use this time alone to be comfortable with your own thoughts.
- Toilet paper someone’s house. Carefully sanitize a roll of toilet paper and then leave it on someone’s doorstep so they can put it in their house!
- Share a video of yourself preparing a pie and then smashing it into your own face. Eat the pie so as not to waste it.
- Call your mother and ask whether she has Prince Albert in a can. Engage her in conversation! Cherish her.
- Tell your friends you care for them. After you hang up, whisper, “Even more than you know!” to yourself so it still feels sort of prank-like.
- Send a giant box labeled “MAYBE SNAKES” to a hospital, but inside, it’s actually lifesaving PPE.
- Actually, on second thought, just label it correctly; now is not the time for jokes.
