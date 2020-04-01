* David Ignatius reports that Rep. Adam Schiff is floating the idea of eventually creating a commission to examine what went wrong with our coronavirus response, similar to the 9/11 commission.
* Sahil Kapur has a good scoop reporting that Democratic senators have caught the Trump administration in the act of making it harder for seniors to get their checks from the rescue package.
* A new Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin, a must-win for Trump, shows Joe Biden beating him there by three points.
* Kyle Cheney and Melanie Zanona report that the Trump administration is already working to weaken the oversight provisions in the rescue package that was just passed.
* Astead Herndon talks to Democratic voters who migrated to Joe Biden after their favored candidates left the race because they didn’t like Bernie Sanders.
* An AP-NORC poll shows 44 percent of Americans approving the job Trump is doing on the pandemic; meanwhile, they give their state and local officials much higher marks.
* Donna M. Owens talks to Rep. Jim Clyburn, Biden’s most important endorser, who says he should pick a black woman to be his running mate.
* Amanda Ripley says we know how to get the public to do the right thing in a public health crisis, but the government isn’t doing it.