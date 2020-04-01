Chase Strangio is a lawyer at the ACLU and co-founder of the Lorena Borjas Community Fund.

On March 30 at 5:22 a.m., alone in a hospital bed in Coney Island, Lorena Borjas — the mother, guardian, hero and healer of the transgender community in Jackson Heights, Queens — died of complications related to covid-19.

Borjas, 59, was a relentless advocate who seemed to work 24 hours a day. She would spend her mornings and afternoons traveling with trans Latina women from Queens to Manhattan for immigration appointments, help them access health care or file for legal name changes. In the evenings she would hold meetings over warm meals to share information. At night she would go to the clubs in Jackson Heights to do outreach.

In between all of that organizing work, she opened her home to those who had nowhere to go and hosted events. Her smile, infectious laugh and overall connective presence calmed so much collective trauma. She built countless systems of mutual aid that helped hundreds of people survive over the past 30 years; she is likely directly responsible for hundreds of people obtaining lawful immigration status and indirectly responsible for hundreds more who, because of her work, knew where to go for services.

Borjas pushed government officials and advocacy groups to do better to address the crises that she witnessed among her LGBTQ immigrant family. Her relentless work created systemic accountability of those in and with power. That was the Lorena way. I knew it personally.

Every Friday in 2010, Borjas would come to the Manhattan office of the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization serving the trans community in New York, where I worked at the time. She would come through the elevator doors with a rolling bag full of files, a group of trans people and a list of things for me to do. “CHAAAASEEEE!” she would call from the elevator door announcing her arrival and, soon thereafter, the list of tasks she had waiting for me.

Borjas became a mentor, colleague and friend. I was just out of law school, and she taught me how to show up as a lawyer. Together we worked with advocates across New York to organize court support for LGBTQ immigrants facing criminal proceedings and at risk for deportation. She created a system of support that we institutionalized into a bail fund in her name — the Lorena Borjas Community Fund. Through her personal work and then the LBCF, she ensured that so many LGBTQ people were freed from criminal and immigration detention to fight their cases.

Borjas fought for others even as she struggled to update her personal documents to accurately reflect her female gender, faced deportation or couldn’t access the health care that she needed. She fought for others every day even when she too contended with the precarity of a life on the edge of so many systemic barriers to survival. Even from her hospital bed — as she created an emergency fund for members of the trans community affected by covid-19 — she continued to teach us that we have to look out for each other, which means inconveniencing ourselves to make space for others to thrive.

This current crisis has exposed the many injustices in our health-care and economic systems. Borjas died before she could build the just world she envisioned — a world that would have taken better care of her and those she loved. But she worked every day to look after her community while relentlessly demanding that governmental and nonprofit institutions step up.

Now she is gone, so we must take up that work. Every single day, relentlessly.

