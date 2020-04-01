All that sagacity went out the driver’s-side window in March. Consider that three weeks ago, people could gather without fear and that much of the United States has been effectively shuttered for two. When you catch yourself mentally inserting adverbs — “That was just three weeks ago? It’s only been two weeks?” — you’re not alone in thinking that it seems drastically longer. Every day brings constant updates, and we can’t stop ourselves from tuning in and catching up. Along the way, it’s become evident that what applies to road trips holds just as true for inboxes and news feeds: Checking in makes time crawl.

If the past few weeks felt like ages, what will the next eight to 10 be like?

Compulsively clicking the refresh button stems from wanting to know more but, at a time when reports vary by the minute, it largely results in a feeling of knowing less. My own research has found that exactly this kind of looming uncertainty changes our perception of time.

In preparing one experiment, I strapped a GoPro to my forehead, got behind the wheel of my car and recorded an eight-minute video of a drive. Then I had undergraduates watch the video in a room with no clocks and made them guess how long the ride had lasted. To test whether knowing how things turn out warps an observer’s sense of time, I had told only some of them where the car was going. And warp it did: Those who knew the destination estimated that the ride took about seven minutes, while those who didn’t thought the same trip lasted for nine.

Lately, we’re all in the second, unsure condition. The best guess as to how long life as we know it will be put on hiatus looks to be “indefinitely.” It’s like Charlie Brown’s football, only instead of yanking it away, Lucy lets him kick it but then moves the goal posts back. And frustration tacked onto uncertainty compounds how badly time drags.

Luckily, the same research can be leveraged to help us bear the waiting.

If uncertainty expands perceived time, control contracts it. This sentiment lies at the heart of advice from unintentional experts on isolation — people forced by duty or fate into extreme situations — who say they survived with the aid of schedules and keeping their tiny living quarters in check. A daily routine and an organized physical environment can impose soothing structure on otherwise amorphous 24-hour blobs and unruly apartments.

But we can also take opportunities to inject variety. Novelty has a way of capturing attention and collapsing time. Gratification would swell and boredom would shrink if we spent quarantined evenings learning and testing rather than rewatching and rehashing, in dedicating more bandwidth to MasterClass and Babble than to Netflix and Pornhub. When life gives you bushels of lemons, perfect your lemonade recipe.

Wider opportunities for exploration open up with the front door. With newfound time on their hands, joggers and dog walkers can take the long way to a new park. Shoppers stand to take advantage, within reason, of the broad definition of “essential” services as large grocers become increasingly stressed and crowded. A week’s worth of buying need not be done all at once, and your car can take you places in admirably pure isolation. Why not visit an artisan coffee roaster one day and a local farm the next? With their main spaces closed, restaurants and craft breweries would love nothing more than to prep online orders for curbside pickup. A drive through uncharted territory today could turn into a weekly stock-the-shelves bike ride in May and an ongoing relationship with a favorite vendor long after you have gone back to washing your hands without the accompaniment of “Happy Birthday.”

No matter what course we take, adopting the right approach ensures that our answer to “What would you do with eternity?” lines up, after the fact, with how we spent time that felt like it.