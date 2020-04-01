Remember: Spanberger narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat in 2018 after outspending him more than 2-1.

The reason it was so close Bell said, is even after court-ordered redistricting, the 7th “remains a Republican district.”

The Cook Political Report sees the general election contest as a toss-up. Sabato’s Crystal Ball has it at “leans Democratic.”

Bell is less optimistic about the GOP’s chances to retake the District in November.

Republicans still need to pick a nominee from among the six candidates running for the honor. They were going to do so in an April 25 convention, but restrictions on large group gatherings make that impossible. District GOP leaders are mulling the options for how to proceed.

Bell said conventions “typically result in more ideologically extreme candidates winning the nomination.” That would hurt GOP chances in suburban Henrico and Chesterfield counties where “Democrats have won successively greater numbers of votes over the last several election cycles and where Spanberger herself did particularly well in 2018.”

Whoever gets the GOP nomination, through whatever means, will have to raise a lot of money to meet the new realities of campaigning in the age of the coronavirus.

According to year-end campaign finance reports, Spanberger has raised more than $2.6 million — 10 times the amount of the leading GOP fundraiser, Tina Ramirez. While those numbers are likely to change substantially, how much money any of the candidates is likely to raise in the current economic environment is unknown.

What else is unknown is how the campaigns will be conducted. Bell said the coronavirus has turned “campaigning on its head,” eliminating such traditional voter contact strategies as door-to-door canvassing, campaign rallies, phone banking and most in-person fundraising.

Bell said the campaigns will rely much more on direct mail and television to get their messages out (you’ve been warned). Both options are expensive. Spanberger’s current haul may give her an advantage in mobilizing such an effort. Closing that gap will be a top GOP priority once the nominee is chosen.

Bell also says one important quirk about running for Congress in the 7th District is voters’ expectation that the incumbent will be “present and engaged” back home. So far, Bell thinks Spanberger has lived up to that expectation, which will “serve her well” in the general election.

And even with the virus dictating political strategy for both parties, everything in the 7th District race will happen in the shadow of the presidential race.

President Trump won the 7th District in 2016, defeating Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton 51-43 percent. Brat fared much better, easily defeating Democrat Eileen Bedell 57.5-42.2 percent.

Since then, Democrats have made substantial gains in the 7th, erasing the GOP’s hold on the District’s key suburban population centers.

“I can’t imagine that Democrats will suddenly decide to stay home in 2020,” Bell said, “when Trump’s actually on the ballot.”

Bell said Republicans will have to pick a candidate who appeals to the District’s rural counties “while not alienating suburban voters near Richmond.”

“That would mean finding someone who can distance him or herself from President Trump,” Bell said, and right now, “I haven’t seen any evidence that that’s the strategy most of the serious Republican candidates are pursuing.”

Not yet. But perhaps the nominee will have an epiphany that going full MAGA won’t win over suburban voters.

Still, the race could turn on whichever candidate masters the new realities of coronavirus-imposed campaigning.