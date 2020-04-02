Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democraticnominee, opined in an MSNBC interview on Tuesday that while we have had conventions in wartime, “the fact is it may have to be different.” Indeed, the delegate announcements (”The home of country music and Davy Crockett casts its 64 delegates for . . .”) can be prerecorded for those who like the tradition, the party platform can be hammered out via email, and the presidential and vice presidential nominees can give their speeches from home. Those glossy biographical videos can still be shot and played. (Bill Clinton’s “The Man from Hope” in 1992 and George W. Bush’s in 2004, “The Pitch,” were two of the best.)

CBS News now reports, “Democratic Party leaders across the country are calling on party bosses to curtail, postpone or dramatically rethink the party’s national convention scheduled for July in Milwaukee, concerned that holding a mass gathering just as levels of infection are expected to ebb could expose thousands to the coronavirus once again.” Saner voices such as these should prevail:

Melahat Rafiei, a DNC member from California, feels that safety “is much more relevant than us getting into a convention hall or a stadium somewhere.” Representative Lauren Underwood, of Illinois, a licensed nurse who is a DNC superdelegate, said that given her position, “It’s hard to consider the prospects of a national convention — a public gathering that usually brings together thousands of people — when it’s not even an acceptable public health practice for millions of Americans to leave their homes at the moment.”

Let’s also remember that by July, the country in all likelihood will be in a recession with unemployment numbers not seen since the Great Depression. I am not sure how seemly it will be for rich donors and party pooh-bahs to be partying it up at lavish affairs.

Moreover, the 2016 Democratic convention cost — brace yourself for this — $127 million. That cost was divided among the city, the party and the host committee (big donors). It is hard to imagine a worse use of money for a city in the midst of a health and economic disaster — or for a party that may be hard-pressed to raise money in a recession (and do so “virtually,” to boot). Democrats can use the day for phone-banking nationwide or for making donations to doctors and first responders; the money saved by foregoing a physical convention can go right into get-out-the-vote, registration and other critical efforts.

At his daily press conference, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo suggested the virus will change us and change the way we address everything from telemedicine to distance learning to telecommuting. It can also change how we campaign, hopefully in ways that reach a wider audience, engage younger people and make it less dependent on rich donors. Dumping the convention — including the special access and entry into swanky parties for big contributors — would be a positive step in the transition from pre- to post-coronavirus America.