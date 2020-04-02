* Jeanne Whalen, Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger report on how the availability of masks became such a problem:

The confluence of a slow initial response by the Trump administration, its wariness of compelling the industry to produce gear and a long-running debate about granting manufacturers legal protection in a health emergency contributed to a critical shortage of masks to front-line workers, according to an examination by The Washington Post of the early weeks of the crisis. [...]
The first coronavirus case in the U.S. was reported Jan. 21 in the state of Washington. By early February, the federal government had declared a public health emergency. But it took nearly a month, until March 2, for the Food and Drug Administration to issue an emergency order giving manufacturers formal blessing to begin repurposing industrial masks for health care workers, a necessary step to getting construction masks into hospitals.
It was another two weeks before Congress passed and President Trump signed emergency legislation that included the protection against lawsuits that 3M sought, settling a long-running political battle over liability when industrial masks are used in health emergencies.

Those hurdles were there before the Trump administration, but the failure to deal with the hurdles quickly is all on them.

* Adam Cancryn and Dan Diamond have the most terrifying news of the day:

Dozens of Trump administration officials have trooped to the White House podium over the last two months to brief the public on their effort to combat coronavirus, but one person who hasn't -- Jared Kushner -- has emerged as perhaps the most pivotal figure in the national fight against the fast-growing pandemic.
What started two-and-a-half weeks ago as an effort to utilize the private sector to fix early testing failures has become an all-encompassing portfolio for Kushner, who, alongside a kitchen cabinet of outside experts including his former roommate and a suite of McKinsey consultants, has taken charge of the most important challenges facing the federal government: Expanding test access, ramping up industry production of needed medical supplies, and figuring out how to get those supplies to key locations.

Because what you want during one of the most serious crises this country has ever faced is to have the president’s unqualified son-in-law running things. If Hillary Clinton were president and did that, it would be grounds for the 173rd time Republicans impeached her.