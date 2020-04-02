Dozens of Trump administration officials have trooped to the White House podium over the last two months to brief the public on their effort to combat coronavirus, but one person who hasn't -- Jared Kushner -- has emerged as perhaps the most pivotal figure in the national fight against the fast-growing pandemic.What started two-and-a-half weeks ago as an effort to utilize the private sector to fix early testing failures has become an all-encompassing portfolio for Kushner, who, alongside a kitchen cabinet of outside experts including his former roommate and a suite of McKinsey consultants, has taken charge of the most important challenges facing the federal government: Expanding test access, ramping up industry production of needed medical supplies, and figuring out how to get those supplies to key locations.
Because what you want during one of the most serious crises this country has ever faced is to have the president’s unqualified son-in-law running things. If Hillary Clinton were president and did that, it would be grounds for the 173rd time Republicans impeached her.
* Natasha Korecki reports on why Wisconsin Democrats are infuriated with the Democratic governor’s insistence on having an election next Tuesday despite the lockdown.
* David Corn has an important interview with Elizabeth Warren about how in 2018 she tried to find out why the White House was disbanding its office that prepared for pandemics, but John Bolton blew her off.
* Amanda Terkel reports that the Republican speaker of the Georgia House just came out and said that more absentee voting during coronavirus is bad because it would mean higher turnout and that will hurt Republicans.
* Arthur Delaney and Igor Bobic report that Republicans in Congress are bragging to constituents about an increase in unemployment benefits they voted against.
* Lydia DePillis and Lisa Song report that the state of New York is so desperate for medical equipment it’s paying up to 15 times the normal price.
* Gavin Bade and Megan Cassella report that although the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act to force GM to build ventilators, they haven’t bothered to find out if the company is actually doing it.
* Ariel Edwards-Levy reports on a poll showing that most Americans think they’ll stay home for a while even if the shelter in place orders are lifted.
* Andrea Beaty reports on the Federal Trade Commission’s role in preventing us from having a better supply of ventilators, a story of corporate capture of regulators.
* Michael Waldman argues that we can have a secure, high-turnout election in November if we truly want to.