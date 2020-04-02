And so naturally, amid what’s shaping up to be the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes, Democrats in Congress are now harking back to the actual New Deal, bandying about a massive infrastructure program that would put Americans back to work building roads and WiFi towers.

It’s a great idea — if your goal is to solve an entirely different problem.

Democrats have been dreaming about an FDR-style infrastructure program since at least the late 1980s, when Gary Hart campaigned on his “Strategic Investment Initiative.” They were joined, briefly, by President Trump, whose attempt at “Infrastructure Week” in 2017 has become a sort of modern shorthand for meaningless presidential blather. In recent days, Trump, too, has been talking up infrastructure spending.

In fact, there’s a strong case to be made for investing $1 trillion or so — and Trump’s talked about twice that much — in long-term infrastructure projects that would keep the country competitive.

It makes sense that spending money now on things including broadband, airports, electric charging stations and high-speed trains, not to mention shoring up crumbling bridges and tunnels, would position America to lead the next 100 years of commerce, as it did most of the past 100. And, of course, if we want to even be in business that long, some national investment in reducing carbon emissions is critical.

The problem is that Americans over the past several decades, goaded by expedient politicians, haven’t shown much appetite for that kind of delayed gratification. They’ve got plenty to worry about in the here and now.

So, in order to sell their big ideas, proponents of infrastructure now routinely try to conflate two things: long-term investment and short-term job creation.

Whenever we face an economic downturn or an uptick in unemployment, liberals argue for a plan whereby government would “put people back to work,” as the New Deal once did, by having them shore up roads and tunnels and string up broadband wires like we once did telephone lines. This is how President Barack Obama managed to pass a chunk of long-term investment in the 2009 stimulus law.

It’s an almost irresistible idea, the notion that by investing in our vision of the country decades from now, we can also stave off what’s already becoming a profound crisis of joblessness.

It’s just not very realistic. Because, however much we may like to blithely invoke the language and spirit of 1932, there’s not much about Roosevelt’s America that’s terribly relevant today.

When the Great Depression hit, America had no federal highway system and not much in the way of tunnels and bridges, or urban parks, or municipal plazas. Much of the country had barely been settled, and the suburbs barely existed.

There was a lot still to build, and it took an awful lot of people to build it, since construction wasn’t fully mechanized, much less computerized.

Not so today. Sure, we have plenty of roads and tunnels to repair, but most of the concrete the country needs has already been laid. “Shovel-ready projects,” to use the modern lingo, are hard to find.

Meanwhile, federal and state governments, which barely existed in the 1930s, already employ legions of Americans to maintain roads and parks and do whatever other public job you can imagine creating.

And if you’ve stepped foot in a steel or car factory in the past 20 years, you know that any construction job that used to require seven workers now requires one or two, usually trained to work complex machinery. Even if you could invent a whole new network of roads and bridges to construct, you wouldn’t need anything like the unschooled armies of the New Deal workforce.

My guess is that, even in this calamitous moment, Congress will end up abandoning talk of infrastructure again. The real goal right now is to push money back into the economy, and there are faster, more straightforward ways to do it — such as simply writing checks to state and local governments.

But if they’re going to propose this kind of thing, politicians should understand that there’s a cost to marketing long-term investment as a jobs program. As Obama found out in 2010, selling infrastructure that way means that voters looking for the short-term payoff are bound to become resentful and ultimately revolt.

Mythologize the 1930s if you want, but don’t pretend we’re living in them.

