And depending on how quickly the coronavirus is brought under control, it looks entirely possible that there will be no party conventions at all in 2020, or that the parties will do some kind of “electronic” convention. Nobody knows quite what that would look like, but it certainly wouldn’t have the appeal of an arena full of cheering activists in funny hats and would probably garner much less attention.

So let’s remind ourselves of what conventions actually do for us.

It’s possible to argue that conventions have outlived their purpose. There was a time, before the primary process underwent reforms in the late 1960s that put the power to choose nominees in the hands of voters, when the convention actually determined who would be on the ballot in the fall. In those (literal) smoke-filled rooms, party bigwigs would wheel and deal, negotiate and cajole and backstab until a nominee was settled on.

Despite the fact that every four years reporters salivate at the idea of a “brokered convention” — what drama! — it never happens. The last time a delegate vote went past the first ballot in either party’s convention was 1952.

So it’s true that these days conventions are what historian Daniel Boorstin way back in 1961 termed “pseudo-events,” occurrences staged for the purpose of being filmed and written about, and that would have no purpose if the media were not there to observe them (though there is some actual work that goes on behind the scenes, such as settling on a party platform). But even if they are all about spectacle, that doesn’t mean they aren’t important. We’ll miss important things if they don’t happen.

For instance, conventions can be the stage on which intraparty conflicts that reveal the fissures in the party get played out. We saw that in both conventions in 2016, as Bernie Sanders supporters kept disrupting the proceedings at the Democratic convention to make their displeasure known (over the wishes of their champion) and Ted Cruz constructed a tense will-he-or-won’t-he drama over his decision to ultimately not endorse Donald Trump, highlighting the (fleeting) hesitancy of many in the party to accept their nominee.

The party is also able to put its rising stars on television to see how they’ll perform, which makes it perhaps the last forum in which a single short speech can change the course of history. That’s what happened in 2004, when a young state senator from Illinois gave a speech so electrifying that in 15 minutes, it became possible for him to be elected president just four years later.

The show the party puts on also allows it to present itself in distilled form to an often inattentive public. This is who we are, what we believe and how we see the world, the party says, which can be enormously clarifying. We saw that four years ago, when the Democratic convention was a celebration of diversity and the Republican convention was a spectacle of fear and loathing. It wasn’t clear at the time that the latter vision was popular enough to assemble an electoral college majority, but it was.

And in what is inevitably called “the speech of his/her life,” the party nominee gets the biggest audience they’ve had to that point (Trump and Hillary Clinton each had more than 30 million people tune in to their speeches) to test whether they can perform under pressure and win people over with their oratory.

Delaying the Democratic convention is obviously the right thing to do, and while we’re all stuck in lockdown, it’s hard to imagine that even August will be soon enough for tens of thousands of people to gather in an arena and share one another’s air.

But we should hope that the parties manage to hold their conventions eventually. Even if it’s all a show, we’ll be missing out if we don’t get to watch.