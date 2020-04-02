No, came the reply from Trump, who enjoyed an opportunity to critique the idea that “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan coronavirus” represented racist stigmatization. Together Rion and Trump smeared the media as collaborators with foreign enemies.

But such moments may become rarer. On Wednesday the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) issued a statement saying, in part: “We are writing to inform you that the WHCA Board has voted this evening to remove a news outlet from the rotation for a seat in the briefing room. We did this because a reporter for this outlet twice attended press briefings in contravention of this policy.”

“This policy” refers to steps taken by the association to ensure social distancing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, the venue where Trump and his colleagues hold their daily coronavirus news conferences.

Though the correspondents’ association announcement didn’t specify the ousted organization, it is in fact OANN. The association, whose president is Jonathan Karl of ABC News, made its decision based on the allegedly unauthorized presence of Rion in the briefing room twice this week, in violation of the social-distancing rules that the WHCA instituted to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We do not take this action lightly. This is a matter of public safety,” the association’s memo continued. (OANN has not responded to a request for comment. We’ll update this story if we get a response.)

Hold on a second here: What is the WHCA, and how does it have this power? It is nonprofit group working to “ensure a strong free press and robust coverage of presidency.” It’s best known as the organization behind the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Its less glamorous work involves the day-to-day logistics of White House reporters covering the president and his top aides. The press corps circulates on the White House grounds, which creates numerous questions of protocol and access. On this front, the group’s recent presidents have inherited a great deal of work: In the first briefing of the Trump presidency, press secretary Sean Spicer lied about the inauguration and otherwise trashed the media. As time went on, the daily briefings anchored by the press secretary petered out. The last one was on March 11, 2019.

Trump has revived the briefing room to hold his marathon press conferences on coronavirus, along with top officials including Vice President Pence, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci and White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx. Problem is, the briefing room is a narrow space that could barely accommodate the D.C. press corps back before then-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders approached the lectern for the last time.

Social distancing, therefore, would require some sacrifices. So the correspondents’ association drew up a social-distancing seating arrangement that earned the strong endorsement of press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has issued an emergency and temporary seating chart for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room that reflects appropriate social distancing guidelines. We applaud this action,” Grisham’s office noted in a March 16 memo. Another key line from the memo: “Members of the press who do not have a seat on the updated seating chart or who do not participate in the President’s In-House Pool will not be permitted access to the White House Complex.”

The WHCA’s first seating instructions used 25 of the 49 seats in the briefing room. Later in March, it stretched the distances further, going to the 14-seat distribution below. OANN is part of the “supplemental TV rotation” at bottom right:

Important point: The WHCA’s jurisdiction here relates only to seating. Credentialing journalists and clearing them to enter the briefing room is the province of the White House and the Secret Service. But once all those journalists are on the scene, there are logistical challenges: Which outlets can squeeze into tight spaces in the Oval Office and other White House locales when the president is meeting with foreign dignitaries and his peers? Which outlets get to pile onto Air Force One for presidential trips? The entire Washington press corps certainly can’t fit.

The correspondents’ association, accordingly, draws up rotations and schedules to make sure that credentialed White House journalists get their turn to witness presidential events and toss in a question or two.

Since there are far more than 14 credentialed journalists wishing to cover the coronavirus briefings, the correspondents’ association instituted a rotation to bring order to the sharing of limited space. A source told the Erik Wemple Blog that Rion twice attended briefings this week even though she wasn’t scheduled to occupy a seat on those days. Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press and Paula Reid of CBS News laid out the circumstances in tweets:

OANN reporter once again standing in back of WH Briefing in defiance of social distancing requirements set in place by @WHCA. OANN is in the rotation of reporters who get to attend briefings but seem to think they get to play by different rules & put safety at risk. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/XhPjuib65I — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 1, 2020

The Erik Wemple Blog also learned from a source that Rion had said that she was a “guest” of Grisham at the briefings. If so, the arrangement calls into question Grisham’s own rule that members of the press who don’t have a seat on the chart won’t be allowed onto the White House grounds. The Erik Wemple Blog has asked Grisham for comment, and we’ll update this story if we get a response.

